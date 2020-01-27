On Senior Night, generally speaking, the biggest applause is supposed to go to the most upper of upperclassmen. But two freshmen pilfered it Saturday night.
The Lady Devils' sixth straight victory was well in hand -- a 68-35 thumping of non-region rival Mary Persons -- when Kat Hagans dribbled into the lane, territory that angels and most other diminutive guards fear to tread. Normally noted for her frenetic, ponytail-flying man-to-man defense, Hagans whipped a pass behind her back to Kayla Bolston, posted just behind the 3-point arc. Bolston let fly, hitting nothing but net for her 14th, 15th and 16th points, and everybody on the Jackson bench got a charge out of it, pointing at the youngest of the young who made their mark.
A full house went wild.
"That was probably the highlight of the game," coach Karisma Boykin said. "I did tell them, as far as the keys to winning the game, to have fun and to have fun doing it with each other. That's the thing -- these girls like each other and they enjoy being with each other. Kat is one of the best soccer players around here, so I think that just came from her playing soccer."
Of course, no Jackson victory is complete without noting the contributions of junior Gabbi Cartagena, who capped a week that, even by her lofty standards, proved exceptional. She had 30 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the field, with 19 rebounds and six assists -- and that paled in comparison to what she did earlier in the week. In a 64-63 overtime victory against Kendrick, Cartagena had a season-high 41 points and 23 rebounds. In the 54-48 victory over Peach County, she had 33 points and 12 rebounds, making 13 straight free throws after missing her first of the night.
In a season in which Cartagena has averaged 26.3 points and 13.3 rebounds a game, she averaged 34.7 points and 18 boards over those three games. Even then, she still found occasions to pass when conventional wisdom said to shoot. But that's Gabbi being Gabbi, and it couldn't come at a better time for the Lady Devils.
"She's been playing some big-time basketball," Boykin said. "She's been around some really good teammates who've been finding her. They know she's a scorer, but she's also a distributor too... It's always good to have those scorers on the floor and Kayla's getting more comfortable at the point guard position, so we're kind of putting pieces together."
So, their regular-season home schedule now complete, the Lady Devils (17-6 overall, 8-3 in Region 4-AAA) find themselves in first place by a half game over Rutland, with only cellar-dwelling Westside-Macon left to play in a Tuesday road game that was past press deadlines. First place means a first-round bye and automatic entry into the state tournament.
Red Devils
Just when it appeared Jackson's boys were about to permit Mary Persons a moment of vengeance, the Red Devils snapped back to life and salvaged a victory out of a two-defeat week.
The Bulldogs looked like they were going to run away after scoring the game's first 13 points. It looked like the only victories the Red Devils would score would be those of point guard Cameron Head and forward Tyjae McCord, who respectively were voted king and prince of the Winter Court between the end of the girls game and the start of the boys.
They had already allowed Kendrick and Peach County to even the score for beatings the Red Devils gave them in December. Kendrick bounced back for a 73-63 win and Peach County blew the Red Devils out 80-53. The way things were going for Jackson, Mary Persons had no reason to expect any less.
That is, until D'vonte Evans, Tarik White, Cameron Edwards and Jye Roberts gave them one. Those four all scored in double figures, led by Evans' 14 points, and the Red Devils turned a budding defeat into a 59-52 victory.
Evans made three 3-pointers, the first time he's reached that mark in more than a month. White had a season-high 13 points while Edwards added 11 and Roberts 10.
"D'vonte carried us tonight," Jackson coach Virgil Amey said. "We've been looking for those 3's all season. I hope it does something for him."
What the win did for the Red Devils is improve their record to 9-14 overall. It had no impact on the region standings, where they find themselves 4-7 in a fourth-place dogfight with Rutland and Kendrick.
The lower the Red Devils finish, the better the opposition in the first round of the region tournament. The good news is that they will avoid meeting Central-Macon, which twice beat them by 25, in the first round. Last-place Pike County has clinched that dubious honor.
Perhaps the least favorable outcome involves the Red Devils finishing in a position that forces them to play Rutland in the first round. They haven't beaten the Hurricanes in either meeting this season, and the 'Canes remember all too well that the Red Devils kept them out of the state tournament last season, with an overtime win in the same kind of situation.
So if the Red Devils finish fourth, they don't want Rutland finishing fifth. Or vice versa. It would almost be better for the Red Devils to finish sixth and play Peach County, which they beat by three in the first meeting, allowing Kendrick and Rutland to duke it out for fourth place.
No matter what the matchup, winning the first region tournament game is all-important because victory ensures a top-four finish and each region sends four teams to the state tournament.
