ZEBULON - Despite playing a rough game away from home, the Jackson Lady Devils never lost their composure and kept their goal in sight, defeating the Lady Pirates of Pike County 2-0 Tuesday night to claim their second Region 2-AAA soccer championship in a row.
It was the second straight game that the Lady Devils had to battle against a team as ready to push them down with their arms as they were to kick the ball with their feet, but coach Clyde Newman said his girls didn’t let it change their game plan.
“It was a rough game, but I will say Mary Persons certainly prepared us for the roughness,” he said. “They responded well.”
For Newman and the Lady Devils, the championship was a long time coming, even though they won it last year as well.
“We worked on things all year and I told them before the match that when we walked off the field at Oconee last year in the third round of the playoffs and didn’t get to play again, that this was everything that they had worked for for basically the last 11 months and it was there, just like we wanted it,” he said. “We got to play one of the top three teams in the region - both of us undefeated in the region - and that’s what memories are made of and fortunately for us, we have a good one and are back-to-back region champs.”
What proved to be the winning goal for Jackson came off the foot of forward Emily Cosby in the first half. Cosby was in the right place at the right time to intercept a pass from one Lady Pirate defensive back to another back and send the ball past the keeper.
“That’s another thing we’ve worked hard on is those forwards putting pressure on their defense,” Newman said. “They’re still engaged; even though we don’t have the ball, we’re still attacking them while they have it and we’re still putting pressure on them. It doesn’t materialize very often, but this is a classic example of you never know when that extra effort and that hard work and that pressure turns into a big goal for us.”
The second goal came with 12:25 left in the game. The Lady Devils were the recipients of numerous penalty kicks all over the field as the Lady Pirates tried to roughhouse their way to the win. Katherine Hagans took the penalty kick in front of the Pike bench, about 35 yards away from the goal. She sent her kick soaring over the heads of the defenders and over the outstretched hands of the keeper and into the net for an insurance goal and a 2-0 lead.
Newman said he was proud of the way his Lady Devils held their composure throughout the game.
“I’m so proud of these girls, just for who they are, for working through the adversity of a little roughness and being good sports women and just playing the game the right way,” he said. “We work on playing the game the right way and no retaliation, nothing but representing Jackson High School and what Mr. Rustin and Mr. Gochenour expect out of us.
“They are a perfect example of the right way to play any sport,” Newman added. “Play within the rules, play hard, don’t get emotional, and just remember, if you do that and you work hard, at the end the scoreboard is what decides it. 2-0 and back-to-back region champions. I love these girls and I’m proud of them.”
The Lady Devils will have next week off to rest up and hone their skills as Jackson is on spring break. They come back on Friday, April 8 to host Lamar County in a non-region match as a warm-up for the state playoffs, which begin April 12. Lamar beat Jackson back in February, 2-1, in a game fun for both sides despite the loss, since many of the players on both teams have played together for years on travel teams. Playing in 3-AA, Lamar County has also clinched their region title.
As the No. 1 team in Region 2-AAA, the Lady Devils will host the No. 4 team from Region 4-AAA in the first round game of the state playoffs on April 12. At the moment, that appears to be the Lady Bulldogs of Thomson, who are 2-5 in their region, 3-6 overall. Jackson is 7-0 in 2-AAA, 15-2-1 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.