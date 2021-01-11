Still trying to get back into game shape after having been in quarantine and Christmas holidays, the Jackson Lady Devils and Red Devils took the courts last week with different outcomes. The Lady Devils came out with wins against Peach County and Mary Persons, but the Red Devils ended with losses to Peach and Mary Persons.
A scheduled rematch with Locust Grove on Saturday was cancelled, as are the remaining non-region games as Jackson is restricting its teams to region contests only as a way to lessen the chances of being exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Lady Devils
Coach Karisma Boykin said for having been out after a lost to Central Macon, along with quarantine and the Christmas break, that she was pleased with the effort her girls gave.
"We had very little time to come back and condition and get the girls going," she said. "They did exceptionally well. My girls played really well, especially having to bounce back off of the loss to Central. We ended up beating Peach and Mary Persons."
The Lady Devils beat the Lady Trojans of Peach County by 10 points, 51-41, and the Lady Bulldogs of Mary Person by 19 points, 62-43.
Boykin said both games gave her a chance to get all her players into the contests, giving her younger girls valuable playing time.
"I've been having at least 10 girls being able to get on the floor, to give our young girls a chance to get some experience," she said. "I think we have a team where we can do that at times. In these last two games, everyone has been able to play and get some good minutes, because we're going to need our bench going down the road."
Red Devils
Coach Virgil Amey said his Red Devils are still trying to find their way back to the winning form they had before quarantine and Christmas.
"Coming off that quarantine, I think somehow we've lost a step," he said. "We've just got to try to find our way back. Before the quarantine we were hitting on all cylinders and had some good flow, but right now we just have a hard time finding that desire and passion to overcome."
Jackson lost to Peach County by 10 points, 57-47. Amey said they played well enough to win, but started wearing out and he tried to give his starters some needed rest and it didn't work out.
"We were in the ballgame, and then down the stretch I believe my guys got fatigued," Amey said. "I made a substitution to try to conserve some energy and get them back in the game, but that plan failed. When I made that substitution, I threw some guys into hot, intense moments that they didn't have much experience for and that kind of backfired on me."
Jackson came out cold against arch rival Mary Persons on Friday, but got back into the game in the second half before losing in overtime, 77-67.
"We just stunk the first half," Amey admitted. "We were kind of playing in our sleep. We did not engage, were a step behind, couldn't finish, and didn't get in our stuff as well as I would have hoped for.
"In the second half, we were down 15 and woke up and came back," he continued. "We took the lead by 2 and had a chance to win in regulation. We had one slight slip up on the strong side of our press and they scored and it took us to overtime.
"In overtime, I guess just that long, exhaustive haul of trying to come back and take the lead, mentally it cost us. We missed free throws here and there, and they made their free throws. They ended up winning by 10."
Jackson traveled to Thomaston Tuesday night to take on Upson-Lee. They are on the road again Friday night, traveling to Cordele to take on Crisp County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.