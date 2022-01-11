The Jackson Lady Devils ended 2021 on a winning streak on the basketball court, defeating Monticello, 38-36, on Dec. 18, and Locust Grove, 66-31, on Dec. 31.
But the beginning of 2022 has not been good for the Lady Devils, as they have fallen to region foes Peach County, 66-48, on Jan. 4, Mary Persons, 53-41, on Jan. 7, and Americus-Sumter, 53-38, on Jan. 8.
The Lady Devils are currently 4-6 on the season, but still looking for their first region win with an 0-5 record in 2-AAA.
Jackson hosted Upson-Lee on Jan. 11, and hosts Crisp County on Jan. 14, with the girls starting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 they travel to Monticello for an afternoon game at 2:30 p.m. The Lady Devils are back home against Pike County on Jan. 18, with game time at 6 p.m.
Lady Devils 38
Lady Hurricanes 36
Jackson jumped out to big leads in the first and third quarters, then allowed Monticello back in the game in the second and fourth periods. The Lady Devils took a 14-5 lead in the first quarter, but only scored one point in the second period as the Lady Hurricanes added 10 points to tie the game at the half, 15-15.
Jackson again took control of the game in the third quarter, building a 34-28 lead. But the Lady Hurricanes added 8 points in the final period to the Lady Devils’ 4, losing by 2 points, 38-36.
Jada Cummings led the Lady Devils with 14 points, including 3 three-pointers. Trinity Tyson was also in double figures with 10 points. Kayla Boston has 5 points, Melan White had 4 points, Jasmine Pye had 3 points, and Jakeaira Conwell had 2 points.
Lady Devils 66
Lady Wildcats 31
Jackson took control of their second meeting with Locust Grove early and never looked back. The Lady Devils led 16-7 after the first period, and 29-18 at the half. In the third period, the Lady Devils’ defense befuddled the Lady Wildcats and Jackson went on a 20-0 run. Locust Grove scored its only 2 points of the period with 40 seconds left. At the end of three, the Lady Devils led, 49-20. Seven of the eight Jackson players scored as the Lady Devils cruised in the final period to a 66-31 win.
Jada Cummings again led the scoring, this time with 22 points, including 3 tre’s. Trinity Tyson had 16 points, while Kayla Bolston has 14 points. Tocara Johnson added 6 points, Jasmine Pye had 4, Elicia Smith has 3 points on a tre, and Melan White added 1 point.
Lady Trojans 66
Lady Devils 48
Jackson played well in the first half, leading Peach County at the end of the first period, 16-11. They continued to shoot well and took a 31-25 lead into the lockerroom at the half. But the Lady Devils came out cold in the third period while the Lady Trojans got hot, taking a 45-40 lead. In the final quarter, Peach continued to pour the points in on the way to a 66-48 win.
Jada Cummings led Jackson in scoring with 18 points, including 4 three-pointers. Kayla Bolston added 13 points, with 12 of them coming on 4 tre’s. while Trinity Tyson also had 13 points. Jasmine Pye was the only other scorer for the Lady Devils with 4 points.
Lady Bulldogs 53
Lady Devils 41
The Lady Devils stayed with the Lady Bulldogs in the first half, trailing Mary Persons at the end of the first period, 12-9, and cutting the lead to 1 at the half, 22-21. But as they did against Peach, the Lady Devils came out cold to start the second half, and the Lady Bulldogs built a 40-27 lead in the third. In the final period Jackson got hot, but it was too little too late as Mary Persons went on to win 53-41.
Kayla Bolston and Tocara Johnson led the Lady Devils with 12 points each. Bolston had 2 three-pointers and Johnson had 1. Jada Cummings had 11 points with 1 tre. Jasmine Pye added 4 points and Trinity Tyson had 2 points.
Lady Panthers 53
Lady Devils 38
Jackson’s region woes continued against Americus-Sumter. The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 17-9 lead in the first period. The Lady Devils trimmed the lead to 28-20 by the half, but were outshot 16-6 in the third period as Americus took a 44-26 lead. The Lady Panthers went on to win 53-38.
Jada Cummings led the scoring with 14 points, including 1 three-pointer. Trinity Tyson had 11 points with 1 tre. Kayla Bolston and Elicia Smith had 4 points each, while Jakeara Conwell had 3 points and Jasmine Pye had 2 points.
