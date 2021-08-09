After a shaky start in a scrimmage game against Strong Rock Christian on Aug. 3, the Jackson Lady Devils softball team showed their potential by winning the first three games of the season this past weekend.
Lady Patriots 7
Lady Devils 0
Jackson was still working the kinks out when they traveled to Locust Grove on Aug. 3 to take on Strong Rock. It shows at the plate, as the Lady Devils managed just four base runners in the game on 2 hits, one walk, and one runner safe on a throwing error.
Jackson looked strong defensively for the first two innings. In bottom of the third, the Lady Patriots scored three runs on a walk, a bunt, a single, and a double. That would be all Strong Rock would need, but they added a run in the bottom of the 5th on a walk, two stolen bases, and a wild pitch that allowed the runner home. The Lady Patriots padded their lead with three more runs in the bottom of the 6th on a double, a walk, a throwing error on a bunt, and another throwing error on a ground ball to third.
But new coach Nicole Bailey wasn’t upset with what she saw.
“Yesterday’s game was what we needed,” Bailey said the next day. “We saw a lot of good things and a lot of things we need to work on. I think we had some first game jitters but we get to play a lot this weekend and have the opportunity to clean some things up.”
Lady Devils 13
Lady Vikings 0
Taking part in a two-day tournament in Zebulon, Jackson pounded First Presbyterian Day School of Macon on Aug. 6, 13-0. Katelyn Flanders threw a perfect game and the team finished with 13 hits.
Lady Devils 12
Lady Cavaliers 7
In their first game on Aug. 7 in Zebulon, Jackson came out on top of Mount de Sales Academy of Macon, 12-7. He Lady Devils had 9 hits in the game, while on the mount Mackenzie North limited the Lady Cavaliers to 1 earned run while striking out 5.
Lady Devils 11
Lady Hornets 2
Coach Bailey had a reunion of sorts with the Hampton Hornets in Jackson’s second game on Aug. 7. Bailey was the fist head coach of the Lady Hornets from 2015 to 2018, and led them to Hampton’s first region title in 2018.
But the meeting was all in the Lady Devils’ favor as they defeated the Lady Hornets, 11-2. Jackson collected 9 hits while Katelyn Flanders had another good day on the mound.
Jackson hits the road for two more games this week. On Aug. 10 they travel to Franklin to take on Heard County, and on Aug. 11 they travel to Sharpsburg to face East Coweta. The Lady Devils have their first region games on Aug. 17 against Crisp County in Cordele, and Aug. 19 against Pike County in Zebulon. Jackson’s first home softball game of the season will be on Aug, 24 against Central of Macon. It will also be Alumni Night.
Jackson JV
The Junior Varsity Lady Devils fared better than their elders in their scrimmage game against Strong Rock on Aug. 3, winning in four inning, 4-0. Tennyson Myricks and Memphis Sweat combined on the mound to hold the Lady Patriots both scoreless and hitless, with just one player reaching base by a walk.
At the plate the Lady Devils had 4 hits, 3 walks, and 3 players hit by pitches. Jackson scored one run in the top of the second on a bases loaded sacrifice fly to center. In the top of the third, Sweat reached on a single and scored on a double by Shantrell Clayton to take a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Tocara Johnson drew a walk, and made it to third on a sacrifice bunt by Madilyn West. She scored on an infield single by Tennyson Myricks. Yasmine Pye hit a grounder to third and made it to second on a throwing error, but Myricks was thrown out at the plate. Pye then stole third on a passed ball, and scored the final run on a wild pitch.
The JV Lady Devils’ next games will be Aug. 10 in Franklin against Heard County, and Aug. 11 in Sharpburg against East Coweta. Their first home game will be Aug. 12, hosting Pike County with a 5:30 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.