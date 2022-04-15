The Jackson Lady Devils made short work of the visiting Lady Bulldogs from Thomson High School on Tuesday, April 12, winning their first round state soccer playoff game, 14-0. In the first 22 minutes of the first half, five different Lady Devils scored 7 goals to make sure there was no doubt as to the outcome of the game.
“I’m proud of the way our girls handled themselves as the far better team, playing the right way, having fun, but taking care of business,” said coach Clyde Newman. “It was a beautiful spring day and our match up of being the one seed playing a four seed in the first round was definitely earned.”
Jackson again hosts their second round playoff game, taking on the Lady Colt of Coahalla Creek High School from Dalton on Monday night, April 18. Coahalla Creek finished 3rd in region 6-AAA, but knocked off the No. 2 team in 8-AAA, the East Jackson Lady Eagles from Commerce, 2-1.
Newman said his Lady Devils will prepare to play the Lady Colts like they did when they faced Pike County and Mary Persons early this season.
“We play in a competitive region,” he said. “In their first round playoff games, Pike County defeated Harlem 7-0, Mary Persons defeated Richmond Academy 8-1, and only Crisp County, our four seed, fell to Morgan County, a one seed 0-2. We will prepare this week like we are playing Pike or Mary Persons again on Monday and see what happens.”
Kickoff is 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18, at the Butts County Schools Athletic Complex behind Jackson High School.
