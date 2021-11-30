The Jackson High School Lady Devils varsity volleyball team was honored on Nov. 9 by the Butts County Board of Education. The team compiled a record of 22 wins versus only 11 losses, and won a region title for the third straight season. Coach Alisha Hall said the team had heart and got along with each other better than expected.
“They fed off each other to try and come to one ultimate goal of taking care of business in winning the match,” said Hall.
The varsity team will be losing five seniors and their positions will be filled by players from the Jackson High junior varsity team, which went 10-5 this season.
“These girls struggled with finding their confidence and trusting their teammates on the court at the beginning of the season,” said Hall. “By the end of the season they had found trust in each other and their confidence.”
The teams were coached by Alisha Hall with assistance coach Alicia Gentle.
Varsity team members were Alex Mills, Ansley Lenning, Briauna Jackson, Emilie Trimble, Kaitlyn Eidson, Kara Morgan, Katie Ethridge, Lexi Cook, Maddie Spencer, Olivia Dial, and Riley Morgan, with practice players Layna Deraney, Isabella Lee and Olivia Keldie.
Junior varsity members were A Nyla Cash, Abrey Sams, Abrianna Cook, Alaina Brake, Grayson Greene, Jaycie Charette, Kalyn Reasoner, Kaylynn Gentle, Lyndzie Wheeler, McKenzie White, Paisley Ferguson, Sage Fegan, Victoria Kelley, and Erianna Washington, with managers Clarice Cook and Cami Glover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.