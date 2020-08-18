The defending 2-AAA Area Champion Jackson Lady Devils volleyball team won their first match on Aug. 13, defeating Fayette County in Fayetteville 2-1.
With COVID-19 taking its toll on teams and tournaments, Coach Michael Smith said it is a full time job to just keep up with the schedule.
Following a scrimmage on Aug. 6 with Prince Avenue, the Lady Devils’ first match was supposed to be at Heritage High School in Conyers against Heritage and Druid Hills on Aug. 11. But that match got cancelled after the Rockdale County School System cancelled all fall sports.
Another dual match with Lake Oconee Academy (LOA) and East Jackson on Aug. 13 also got cancelled after LOA wasn’t able to host it. So instead, the Lady Devils traveled to Fayetteville to take on Whitewater and Fayette County.
Jackson lost in two sets to a strong Whitewater team, but came back to beat Fayette County in three sets.
“We lost the first set by four, and then were able to come back and win the second by three” said Smith. “We won the third set, which is usually only played to 15, but you have to win by two, and we won 20-18. It was a good win and good to get one under our belts.”
Jackson was scheduled to play in the Southside Tournament in Henry County on Aug. 15, but that tournament got cancelled when the 32 teams participating agreed it was best not to play at this time.
Looking ahead, Jackson is scheduled to face LOA and Griffin in a dual match in Griffin on Aug. 18, then travel to Rome to participate in the Coosa Invitational on Aug. 22.
Smith said he intentionally scheduled tougher teams for his Lady Devils before they get into region play.
“We’re not going to get better against teams that don’t push us, so I’m very intentional about scheduling teams that get us out of our comfort zone,” he said. “Learning to compete at a higher level is a skill just like any other, and a lot of our girls don’t get that experience outside of school ball, so we want to make sure that we’re providing them with those experiences.”
Smith said while it has been nice to bring the team back together, it has been difficult with all the pandemic restrictions placed on them during the summer.
“Last year we played a whole lot of games during the summer and had a whole lot of practices and were able to go to camp at UGA,” Smith said. “We weren’t able to do that this year, and for a team that doesn’t have a lot of players who go play club volleyball, we’re still trying to get back into the swing of things.”
Losing only two seniors from the region winning team last year, Smith still has a solid core of experienced players, including All-Region Player of the Year Kaitlyn Eidson. In addition to that honor, Eidson was named First Team All-Region, and was the only Lady Devil to be named to the AAA All-State Team.
Also named to First Team All-Region were Riley Morgan, Alyssa Barnes, and Emilie Trimble, For Eidson, Morgan and Barnes, it was their second year in a row to be honored.
Two other returning Lady Devils, Ky Greer and Lexi Cook, were Honorable Mentions.
Katie Ethridge is also returning, but in a new position.
“Katie switched positions from middle to opposite (right side) this year and she’s really growing into that role,” Smith said. “It is a little bit different mechanics and hitting style she’s had to learn, but she’s extremely excited to learn it. It’s nice that it’s going to give us another really powerful hitting option.”
Joining them on varsity are three new players. Olivia Dial is a sophomore who played at Locust Grove last year and has moved to Butts County.
Ansley Lenning and Madelyn Spencer played on the junior varsity team last year, but were pulled up to varsity when the JV season ended.
“They’re still young, but they are extremely hard workers and have really earned a spot on varsity,” Smith said of Lenning and Spencer. “I want them to start getting used to that level of competition and used to that level of play because we’re looking at them to really start contributing in their last two years to have much bigger roles.”
Rounding out the roster are Kara Morgan and Briana Johnson. They will spend the majority of the season on JV, but will be on the varsity when the JV is not playing. Smith expects them to be the leaders of the Lady Devils in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.