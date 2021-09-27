The Jackson Lady Devils are currently 7-2 in region 2-AAA play and tied for second with Crisp County. The Lady Pirates of Pike County are in 1st place, one game ahead. But if Jackson can win out this week, including a victory over Pike, and Pike and Crisp County split their one and half games on Thursday, the Lady Devils could be in a three-way tie for first with Pike and Crisp.
Jackson beat the Lady Cougars of Crisp on Sept. 9 at home on a two-run walk-off single, 5-4. In Cordele on Sept. 22, the tables were turned as Crisp handed the Lady Devils a 2-1 loss.
“It was very close and went back and forth, said Jackson coach Nicole Bailey. “We just had an inning that got the best of us.”
Jackson hosts Mary Persons on Sept. 28 for Senior Night, then travels to Zebulon on Sept. 19 to take on the Lady Pirates on Sept. 30. The Lady Devils lost to Pike, 4-0, at home on Sept. 14, their first region loss. For any chance at being in the three-way tie, they must beat Mary Persons, Pike County, and Americus-Sumter in a double-header on Oct. 2.
The Lady Devils got back on the winning track on Sept. 23, taking both games of a double header against Peach County. Jackson won the first game 8-1, and the second game, 15-0. A game against Americus-Sumter on Sept. 21 was rained out and the Lady Devils will travel to Americus on Oct 2 to play a double header to end region play.
Pike and Crisp County were tied 3-3 in the 4th inning on Sept. 7 when the rains came and postponed the end of the game. They will finish that game and play a second game on Sept. 30. If Jackson wins all of its games and Pike and Crisp split their 1 and a half games on Sept. 30, there will be a three-way tie for first place with the region tournament on Oct. 4-7. How the tie would be broken has not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.