The Jackson Lady Devils went 3-0-1 over the past two weeks with three region wins and the tie coming against a good non-region foe in First Presbyterian Day School (FPD). The Lady Devils are tied for 1st in region 2-AAA with a 4-0 record and are 11-2-1 overall.
Jackson 10
Upson-Lee 0
“Upson-Lee was a great match for us,” said coach Clyde Newman. “It was our first match on natural grass. I was a little concerned with the playing surface, but the girls were ready. We’d had a rough week the week before and came out and played to our expectations and everything went right. We scored 7 in about 18-20 minutes, went to halftime, and then within about 5-6 minutes into the second half we scored the other 3.
“Upson has a pretty decent little team,” he added. “ They’ll probably finish 4th or 5th in the region with Crisp.”
Jackson 4
FPD 4
“FPD is a quality soccer team,” said Newman. “They beat us 3-2 last year. We played really well. To me, we really played better than they did. It was a great result, tied 4-4. It was what we wanted — we had a match with a quality football club and really played well.
“I hated it for the girls that we didn’t win, but for me the result was what I wanted — that we played really really well.”
Jackson 14
Central 1
“On Mar. 8 we had Central, which we knew they were not going to have much, and it was 14-1,” said Newman. “We are a little disappointed that we gave up the goal, because we had not been scored on in region play this year. Opponents’ scoring is about the 5th tie-breaker in the region, so it could come back and haunt us later, but as long as we take care of business the rest of the way we won’t need the tie breaker.”
Jackson 7
Crisp Co. 0
“We played really well against Crisp this past Friday,” said Newman. “We were a little uncertain about the weather, the turf was wet and we didn’t really control the ball as much as we wanted to, but we had a lot of really nice goals. We won 7-0.
“Pike only beat Crisp 1-0, Mary Persons only beat them 3-0 and Mary Persons and Crisp were 0-0 at the half. So it was nice for us to put up 3 goals in the first half, then 2 really quick goals to start the second half to go up 5-0 and finish 7-0.”
Jackson hosts Academy for Classical Education (ACE) in their last non-region contest on Mar. 15. They defeated ACE last year, 2-0. The Lady Devils travel to Fort Valley on Mar. 17 to take on region rival Peach County.
