After winning their first two games of the season, the Jackson Lady Devils came up against some tough region and non-region competition, losing to Central of Macon on Dec. 7, Americus-Sumter on Dec. 10, and Lamar County on Dec. 11.
The Lady Devils are now 2-3 on the season, 0-2 in Region 2-AAA. They travel to Monticello for their final game before Christmas on Dec. 18. They next hit the court on Dec. 31 when they host Locust Grove. Their first game in the new year will be a region match on Jan. 4 at Peach County.
Central 34
Jackson 16
The Lady Devils hosted the Lady Chargers of Central Macon in their first region game on Dec. 7. The game started out slow for both teams, with Central on top by one at the end of the first quarter, 6-5. But the Lady Chargers started hitting the basket better in the second period, while the Lady Devils continued to struggle. At the half, Central had built a 17-9 lead.
The game didn’t get any better for Jackson in the third quarter. The Lady Chargers continued to pile on the points. At the end of the period Central led by 18, 32-14. Both teams put their benches during the final period and the final score was 34-16.
Only four Jackson players scored in the game. Jada Cummings was the leading Lady Devil with 6 points, including 1 three-pointer. Trinity Tyson had 5 points, while JaKeaira Conwell had 3 points off a tre. Tocara Johnson had 2 points.
Americus-Sumter 60
Jackson 35
The Lady Panthers of Americus-Sumter came to town on Dec. 10 and quickly took control of the region contest. Americus jumped out to a 13-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, and led by 19 points at the half, 32-13.
The Lady Panters continued to build on their lead in the third period and led 48-21 at the buzzer. But in the final quarter, the Lady Devils outscored their opponents 14-12 to trim the lead by two for a final of 60-35.
Jakeaira Conwell led the Lady Devils in scoring with 9 points as she hit 3 three-pointers. Trinity Tyson added 8 points with 2 tre’s, and Jada Cummings has 7 points, also with 2 three-pointers. Tocara Johnson had 7 points and Jasmine Pye added 4 points.
Lamar Co. 68
Jackson 40
The Lady Devils traveled to Barnesville on Dec. 11 to take on the Lady Trojans in a non-region match. The home team made short work of the Lady Devils in the first period, taking a 24-10 lead by the buzzer. They extended their lead to 38-21 at the half.
The Lady Trojans continued to cruise in the third period, building a 54-31 lead. The margin was 28 by the end of the game, 68-40.
Kayla Bolston, who had missed the previous two games because of a leg injury, came back in style and led the Lady Devils with 16 points, including 3 three-pointers. Jada Cummings had 6 points with 2 tre’s, and Tocara Johnson also had 6 points. Jakeaira Conwell had 4 points with 1 three-pointer, while Trinity Tyson added 2 points.
