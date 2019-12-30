Anybody can win when everything goes right. The Lady Devils emerged from the Chuck Miller Holiday Classic at McDonough High with their first brushstrokes in the art of the ugly victory.
They watched Creekside score 16 unanswered second-quarter points Saturday while they themselves turned the ball over almost every way imaginable. They didn’t communicate with each other on the court. Their point guard, Kenyata Smith, the steady ball-handling engine of the team, fouled out with 5:57 left in the fourth quarter. They were playing the game any way but the way coach Karisma Boykin wanted.
But they fed off Gabbi Cartagena just enough to pull out a 56-53 victory, finishing fifth out of eight teams in the tournament. That was the best they could do after getting walloped by eventual tournament champion Arabia Mountain 80-44 in Thursday’s opener. They bounced back to beat KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 52-38 on Friday, setting themselves up to finish either fifth or sixth in Saturday’s game.
Cartagena had 33 points, including two clinching free throws with 4.7 seconds left — which followed 33 seconds the Lady Devils drained off the clock before Creekside was forced to foul her. That clinched Cartagena a spot on the all-tournament team. The Lady Devils also got a huge 3-pointer from the left corner by freshman Kayla Bolston with 44.8 seconds left, which gave them the lead for good at 54-53.
It wasn’t easy because Creekside had a Gabbi of its own — Khalia Woolfolk, who scored 31 points for the Lady Seminoles. But Creekside undermined its chances to upset the Lady Devils by making only six of 29 free throws.
“I think we came out really slow and we stayed slow,” Boykin said. “We never adjusted. That’s stuff we’ve gotta talk about. January’s important because that’s region play. We can’t go off into the new year playing like that. But a win is a win, an ugly win, so that kind of says a lot about my team, the potential that we have, that as ugly as we played, we can come out with a win.”
Jackson’s teams will return to action on Jan. 3, when they play host to Westside-Macon in the resumption of the region schedule.
Red Devils
The boys team finished seventh out of eight teams, beating Hampton 53-46 after a pair of lopsided defeats to open the tournament. They lost 81-38 on Thursday to host McDonough, the eventual tournament champion, and followed that Friday with a 79-33 loss to Butler.
Victory nearly slipped through the Red Devils’ fingers. They built an 11-point lead on Jye Roberts’ 3-pointer with 6:31 left in the third quarter but spent much of the second half sleepwalking their way to the finish. They left the door open long enough for the Hornets to take a 44-43 lead on Alex Britt’s layup with 2:48 to play.
Then they woke up. Tarik White sank a tying free throw with 2:28 to go. D’vonte Evans hit a 3-pointer with 58.9 seconds left to give the Red Devils the lead for good and then Roberts clinched it by knifing to the basket for a three-point play with 39.8 seconds left. That made it 50-44 and the Red Devils weren’t threatened thereafter.
Roberts led Jackson with 19 points, 16 of them coming in the second half. Evans added 12.
“Jye Roberts stepped up tremendously today,” coach Virgil Amey said. “D’vonte played well today. If we can get our seniors to carry us and lead us, I think we’ll be in a better position going forward.”
Amey’s objective in getting the Red Devils into the tournament was to expose them to what it takes to hang with strong teams. They learned quickly that half-hearted play doesn’t work.
“Some bigger, faster, stronger teams — that was the whole purpose of coming up here,” Amey said. “We were outmatched the first night. We were outmatched the second night. Hampton was a better match in terms of size and athletic ability. When you’re playing dudes who are super-quick and 6-4 or 6-5, it’s hard to compete when you fall asleep.”
Amey said he hopes the Red Devils’ tournament experience will pay off when they face the tougher teams in Region 4-AAA play.
“It will give us experiences to draw upon in the region play, and (let us) know what we’re capable of,” the coach said.