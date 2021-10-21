The Jackson Lady Devils are headed to the Elite 8 in the state AAA softball tournament in Columbus next week! The Lady Devils made it into the final 8 by defeating the Ringgold Lady Tigers in a doubleheader on Oct. 20. Jackson won a nail biter in the first game, 3-2, but the Lady Devils caged the Lady Tigers in the second game, ahead 19-3 when the mercy rule ended the game in the 5th inning. Mackenzie North and Layla Watts led the 19-hit barrage in the second game, with each blasting 2 home runs.
“We worked all year for this,” said coach Nicole Bailey, who is in her first year with the Lady Devils. “This is special. I knew from the first time I met them that there was something special in store for them.”
Jackson defeated the Thomson Lady Bulldogs in a doubleheader on Oct. 13 to make it to the Sweet 16, and the Lady Tigers Wednesday night to advance to the Elite 8. In both doubleheaders, Jackson eked out a close win in the first games, then blew out their opponents in the second games. Bailey said having to deal with Covid and rain delays this season got her Lady Devils used to playing doubleheaders.
“We’ve gotten comfortable playing two games,” she said. “We had to play two games a lot because of Covid and cancellations with rain, so we got very comfortable being able to play a doubleheader.”
Jackson will face Appling County at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28 in the next round in Columbus. Appling County (Baxley) finished as region 1-AAA champions with a perfect 12-0 record, 22-1 on the season. Appling shut out Cherokee Bluff High School from Flowery Branch, 10-0 and 8-0, to advance to the Elite 8.
Jackson 3
Ringgold 2
In game one, Jackson took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Macey Batchelor led off with a double, and moved to third on a sacrifice fly to center by Memphis Sweat. She then scored on a fielder’s choice to short off the bat of Mackenzie North.
But the Lady Tigers tied the game in the top of the second on a walk, stolen base, and a double.
Good defense on both sides kept the game scoreless through the third and fourth innings. In the top of the fifth, the Lady Devils made a great play to keep Ringgold from scoring. The first batter was hit by pitch and took first. The second batter laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to second, but center fielder Tenison Myricks came in to cover second and took the thrown from first to catch the runner off base for the second out, ending the threat.
Jackson got what would prove to be the winning run in the bottom of the fifth. Sweat doubled to center field, then scored the go-ahead run on a single to right by North, who reached second when the throw went to the plate. Braelyn Mayfield came in to run for North. She reached third on a single by Caleigh Kirby, and scored on a single by Katelyn Flanders to give Jackson a 3-1 lead.
The Lady Tigers got one run back in the top of the sixth on a walk and a double, but couldn’t repeat it in the seventh and Jackson came out on top, 3-2.
Flanders went the distance on the mound for the Lady Devils, giving up two earned runs on two hits, 4 walks, 2 and 2 hit batters, while striking out 4.
At the plate, the Lady Devils collected 3 earned runs on 12 hits, with only 1 strikeout in the game. Batchelor was 2-4, while Macey Batchelor and Flanders were both 2-3 with 1 RBI each, and Layla Watts was also 2-3. North was 1-3 with an RBI, and Sweat, Sham Dupree and Tenison Myricks each had a hit.
Jackson 19
Ringgold 3
By the start of the second game, the Red Devils football team had gathered behind the outfield fence and in the stands, and led the cheers for the Lady Devils, who served as the away team.
Jackson scored in four out of the five innings played, and started off with a 4-run first. Macey Batchelor led off with a walk, and scored on a double by Sweat. She then scored on a double by North, who scored when Kirby reached first on a throwing error by the shortstop. Kirby scored later on an error by the third baseman, and the Lady Devils had a 4-0 lead.
In the top of the second Jackson added 4 more runs. With one out, North hit the first of her two homers, a solo shot to center. Kirby reached on a single and moved to third on a double by Madison Batchelor. Watts then hit her first homer to left, plating 3 and giving Jackson an 8-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second, the Lady Tigers got their only 3 runs of the game on a walk and four singles. North has started the game on the mound, but gave up all 3 runs and was lifted with 2 outs. Myricks came on to get the final out of the inning, then Flanders came back to pitch the last 3 innings.
The Lady Devils added 6 runs in the top of the third to take a 14-3 lead. With one out, Macey Batchelor walked, Sweat singled, and North sent her second home run over the centerfield fence to clear the bases. Kirby doubled and Flanders singled, then Watts blasted her second homer on the left field fence to clear the bases a second time.
Jackson put the game away for good in the top of the fifth with 5 runs on 6 hits, a sacrifice fly and an error. Kirby led off with a single and Flanders doubled. Kirby scored on a single by Madison Batchelor, and Flanders plated on a single by Watts. Batchelor scored on a sacrifice fly by Dupree, then Watts scored on a throwing error on a ground ball by Myricks, who ended up at second. Myricks moved to third on a single by Macey Batchelor, and plated the final run on a double by Sweat.
Flanders set the Lady Tigers down in order in the bottom of the fifth, and the Lady Devils celebrated a 19-3 win as the game was called.
Both teams went through their pitchers, with Ringgold sending five different pitchers to the mound, and Jackson sending three.
For the Lady Devils, North gave up 3 earned runs on 5 hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings. Myricks pitched 1/3 inning and gave up no hits. Flanders pitched the last 3 innings, shutting out Ringgold with 3 hits and 4 strikeouts.
At the plate, all 9 Lady Devil batters reached base, with 8 of them having hits in the game and the 9th - Myricks - reached twice on errors, with 1 run scoring each time.
Watts led the way, going 3-4 with 2 home runs and 7 RBI. North was right behind her, also going 3-4 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI. Sweat was 3-4 with 2 RBI, while Kirby was 3-4 with 1 RBI. Madison Batchelor was 2-3 with 1 RBI, and Macey Batchelor was 2-4, while Flanders was 2-5. Dupree was 1-4 with 1 RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.