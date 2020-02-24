CALHOUN - Eight fateful minutes in Calhoun, in one of the highest-flying girls basketball campaigns in Jackson's recent memory, sent the Lady Devils into an offseason they desperately tried to delay as long as possible.
The Class AAA state tournament's Elite Eight will have to remain the Elusive Eight for Jackson — at least until this time next season. Sonoraville jumped on the Lady Devils from the opening tip-off and cruised to an 81-63 victory that ended a Jackson season few expected to stretch deep into February when it began last November.
"A lot of people thought I was crazy when I said we'd be playing in a region championship game," girls coach Karisma Boykin said.
How much crazier was it that, two rounds after losing to Rutland in the Region 4-AAA title game, they actually were playing for a chance to breathe the rarefied air of the state quarterfinals?
But the Lady Devils suffocated in "The Furnace," Sonoraville's apt nickname for its home gymnasium. They could hardly argue with the heat that the home team generated. The Lady Phoenix were far-flinging flamethrowers, raining three 3-pointers on the Lady Devils to begin a first quarter that ended with Jackson in a 29-6 hole. The 81 points the Lady Phoenix finished with were the most Jackson allowed all season.
"I think we had a lot of miscommunications on defense and they went on a run," Boykin said. "That was the first time that my team had to play from behind like that. We did have that one quarter where we struggled, but in the second, third and fourth, man, they did all that I asked. They played very hard. They adjusted. One thing about it, they played all the way to the end of the fourth quarter, so I can't take away from the things they did all this season."
The Lady Phoenix made 11 from beyond the arc for the game, fueled by their big three — Alexa Geary, Malikah Parks and Abby Chambers. That trio accounted for 47 first-half points, and sent the Lady Devils to the locker room down 52-29.
The Lady Devils made a push at the beginning of the third quarter, a 9-4 run that cut the deficit to 18 points at 56-38. But Sonoraville answered with a 9-0 spurt, jacking its lead up to 27, and Jackson's faintly flickering hopes were extinguished. With its 12th consecutive victory, Sonoraville (23-6) advanced to a quarterfinal game — at home, thanks to a coin flip — against Johnson-Savannah (24-1). The Lady Phoenix got Gabbi Cartagena-type numbers from two players: Geary finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds, Parks with 25 and 12.
Meanwhile, Sonoraville focused on making Cartagena earn her points the hard way. Still, the Jackson junior finished with 28 points and seven rebounds — typical of the Region 4-AAA Player-of-the-Year effort that was the biggest reason the Lady Devils went as far as they did. But Cartagena was far from the only reason the Lady Devils finished 20-8 after going only 7-18 the season before.
Jada Cummings continued her development into a bona fide second option and scored 15 points, all on 3-pointers. Kayla Bolston, a freshman, scored 12, capping a season in which she showed great promise.
"I think now they know what expectations are, and the way they handled themselves after the game, they still had their heads held high about everything," Boykin said. "But you could tell they weren't ready for it to be over. It's a good thing to see that those girls really care."
It's an even better thing to know that, with the exception of senior center Jordan Singleton, the Lady Devils' entire roster is expected to return for another run next season. Moreover, Boykin expects to raise the bar even further — from the seemingly improbable region-championship goal that the Lady Devils almost nailed, to as far as they or any other team can push it.
"I think the higher we keep setting the bar, I think those girls are going to push themselves to do whatever they put their minds to," Boykin said. "I think I was kind of lenient with the region championship goal. If it took us two years to reach the Sweet 16, we might as well aim for the state championship now."
