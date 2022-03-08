The Jackson Lady Devils didn’t let their youth stand in the way of taking care of the Lady Tigers of Alcovy High School in golf last Thursday. Jackson was set to play Locust Grove at Heron Bay on Monday, but rain forced postponement of the match. With rain in the forecast for the rest of the week, the Lady Devils may not get their match against Locust Grove at Hickory Hills in on Thursday, either.
Coach Randall Wilder has three returning players from last season, Samantha “Sammy” Patterson, Lorelai Norwood, and Shakinah Registe.
The rest of his team is new and is made up of Ansley Ellington, McKenzie White, Bailey Sanvidge, Layna Deraney, Kaylen Reasoner, Azalea Registe, and Katelin Kelly.
“We are a very young team,” said Wilder. “We only have one senior and that’s Katelin Kelly. She is in her first year of golf and the rest of them are freshmen and sophomores. We’re looking forward to seeing what the season has.”
