The Jackson Lady Devils soccer teams split a pair of games last week, defeating Union Grove, 8-0, on Feb. 15, but losing to Stratford Academy 5-3, on Feb. 17.
The Lady Devils welcomed the Lady Wolverines of Union Grove to Jackson last Tuesday by handing them an 8-0 loss.
“We defeated Union Grove 8-0 on a night where everything just seemed to go our way,” said coach Clyde Newman. “We were leading 7-0 at halftime, which shortened the second half to 20 minutes. We were able to play all our girls and get some much needed experience against a really good team.”
Newman knew his Lady Devils would have a tough match against Stratford Academy on Thursday. The Lady Eagles were ranked 10th in the state in Class A Private last season, and came into the game sporting a 2-0 record. They left Jackson with a 3-0 record after beating the Lady Devils 5-3.
“Stratford Academy defeated us 5-3 on Thursday, but again, our girls played very well,” said Newman. “We went down 3-0 early in the match, but our girls would just not give up. We fought back to 5-2 at halftime, and then scored the only goal of the second half for the 5-3 final. Our ladies continued to gain confidence throughout the match proving to themselves that we belong on the pitch with anyone.”
Jackson hosts Jones County Wednesday night and hosted their first region 2-AAA match against Americus-Sumter on Friday. Game times both nights are 5:30 p.m.
