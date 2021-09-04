After a week in quarantine, the Jackson Lady Devils were back out on the volleyball court last week, splitting a pair of matches.
Lady Devils 3
Lady Tigers 0
Jackson hosted the Lady Tigers of Mundy’s Mill from Clayton County on Aug. 31 for Senior Night at Jackson. The Lady Devils gave their five seniors - Lexi Cook, Kaitlyn Eidson, Katie Etheridge, Riley Morgan, and Emilie Trimble - a night to remember, defeating the Lady Tigers in straight sets, 25-4, 25-3, and 25-8.
Lady Devils 0
Lady Storm 3
The Lady Devils hosted the Lady Storm of Providence Christian Academy from Lilburn on Sept. 2. Providence, which always has a strong volleyball team, defeated Jackson in straight sets.
Jackson heads to Griffin on Sept. 7 to take on Spalding, and travel to Macon on Sept. 9 to face Stratford Academy. The Lady Devils will host their first region match on Sept. 14, taking on their arch-nemesis Pike County at 6:30 p.m. The two teams have finished first and second in the region for the last three years. The Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Devils in 2018 to win the title, but the Lady Devils have defeated the Lady Pirates in the region finals for 2019 and 2020 to win the championship.
