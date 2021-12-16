The Jackson High School Lady Devils softball team was honored by the Butts County Board of Education at their meeting on Dec. 14. Under the direction of first year coach Nicole Bailey and assistant coaches Rhett Carroll, Eric Oldfield and Nelson Homan, the Lady Devils finished as region runner-ups, and made to to Columbus for the Elite 8 for the first time in 9 years. They also set a school record wth 21 wins.
Katelyn Flanders was named Pitcher of the Year for Region 2-AAA. There were three 1st Team All-Region Award Winners: Layla Watts, Mackenzie North, and Macey Batchelor, two 2nd Team All-Region Award Winners: Tenison Myricks and Madi Batchelor, and two Honorable Mentions: Sham Dupree and Caleigh Kirby.
“This group of young ladies worked hard all year and did a wonderful job laying a foundation for the program for years to come,” said coach Bailey.
Varsity members are Yauncy Taylor, Braelyn Mayfield, Sham Dupree, Caleigh Kirby, Alisa Gilroy, Katelyn Flanders, Sonjia Berry, Bailee Gavel, Tenison Myricks, Madilyn West, Claire Johnson, Macey Batchelor, Madi Batchelor, Mack North, Memphis Sweat, and Layla Watts.
JV members are Yasmine Pye, Jasmine Pye, Riley Britton, Tocara Johnson, Cassie Glover, and Kylie Lawrence.
