The Jackson Lady Devils’ softball season ended at the Elite 8 in Columbus on Oct. 29 after losing to Appling Co., 1-0, on Thursday, Oct. 28, and to Southeast Bulloch, 3-2, on Friday. Appling County would go on to win the AAA tournament and state title.
First year coach Nicole Bailey said her Lady Devils did not play their best ball, but said it was not an environment they were used to playing in.
“In high school softball you play a lot of games, but it’s not like travel ball, which is tournament-style,” Bailey said. “We didn’t play any tournaments this year on our schedule, and we went down there and basically played in an eight-team tournament. It was an adjustment for us to be able to bounce back from one game to the next so quickly, like you had to play the very next day or a few hours later.
“So it was definitely different, plus it was in front of college coaches. There were college coaches from all over the country watching those games. So it was just a big adjustment. I’ve already started working on getting some tournaments into our schedule for next year.”
Jackson finished with an overall record of 21-8 and a region record of 11-3. Bailey feels that is a great accomplishment, especially coming under a new coach.
“I’m really proud of our girls. They embraced a new coach and a new program and bought into the process and were able to do something special,” Bailey said. “I think we set a school record for wins this year, and made it back to Columbus for the first time in nine years, so for them to be able to do that under a first year head coach at our school, I think that’s pretty cool.
“We only have two seniors graduating and we have some freshmen coming in that are going to go ahead and compete for a varsity spot, based on what we know about them right now,” she added. “So our program is growing and it’s growing quickly. We’re only going to get better.”
Region 2-AAA all-region awards will be voted on Wednesday. The JPA will have the results in next week’s edition.
