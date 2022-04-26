ATLANTA — The Jackson Lady Devils saw their third trip in four years to the Elite 8 in soccer end Monday evening with a 10-0 loss to the defending AAA champions and No. 1 ranked Westminster Lady Wildcats on the road at Westminster. The Lady Devils will finish the 2022 campaign with an overall record of 17-3-1, a region record of 7-0, and their second straight 2-AAA region title.
With a team made up of tall, lanky, quick girls, the Lady Wildcats ran through the Jackson defense and took a 5-0 lead with 25:36 left in the first half.
With the talent they had, Westminster could easily have been more sportsmanlike in their play, but instead, constantly pushed, shoved and took cheap shots at the Lady Devils. In Jackson territory Westminster was whistled for their fouls, but not so with the few times the Lady Devils were in Lady Wildcat territory. At 21:06, Jackson’s Emily Cosby was clearly shoved down from behind near the Westminster goal, but no foul was called. Cosby suffered a sprained shoulder on the play and would not return to the game. At 2:37 in the first half, with Westminster up 7-0, Haley Edmonds was knocked down, again on the Lady Wildcats side, and again with no whistle, but luckily she was not injured.
Westminster took a 7-0 lead into the half. The game was called with 10:46 left in the second half when Westminster went up, 10-0.
Afterwards, coach Clyde Newman said his girls knew it was going to be a tough game, but refused to believe this would be the outcome, and never gave up.
“We had a great week of practice,” he said. “They worked and worked Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We worked on all the little scenarios of we want to be who we are, and then if we needed to be a little more defensive, what does that look like, and then if we need to be a little more defensive, what does that look like. Then if you look at the goals they scored, they probably scored about the same number in each one of our postures.
“I felt like we were getting them a little frustrated there at the end of the first half, and maybe we could get a goal and have a little victory, then go from there and see what happens. It got close a couple of times.
“I hate to say this, but I thought it was a little bit of a shame with the talent that Westminster has that they had to get into the pushing and shoving and fouls,” Newman added. “That’s a little heart-breaking to see, quite frankly, because of the way our girls play. We try to play the right way. We did have a discussion before the match that we were going to need to be more physical. But geez, I lost one of my girls that we really needed, who clearly was shoved in the back. Whether it was in the box or not is immaterial. It’s a foul and we’ve got a hurt girl.”
But Newman said regardless of the final outcome, he is proud of his girls and proud of where they are.
“I love these girls,” he said. “We talked about a group of girls we had eight years or so ago that got to the Elite 8 — it was actually Mallory Carter’s older sister Montana that was in that group. And then this group didn’t even finish their sophomore year (because of the pandemic), so arguably my seniors have been to the Elite 8 all three times — as freshmen, junior and senior year.”
The Lady Devil seniors are Riley Morgan, Kaygwynn Gentle, Haley Edmonds, Alexa Farmer, Kayle Bradford, Mallory Carter, and Ansley McCord.
“For the young ones, and even the ones at the middle school and Rec. Department that are coming up, my question is how do we honor what this group of seniors has done,” Newman asked. “We have the new expectation that we’re going to be in the Elite 8 and how do we take that next step, regardless of if there is a private school in it, or two private schools, or how the brackets line up — It is kind of tough on them that this year and last year we wound up on the left side of the bracket with all No. 1 seeds, and we lost the coin toss both years and didn’t get to host.
“But how do we honor what they’ve established and how do we move forward? There’s nobody on the team coming back next year that wants to move backwards, so how do we honor them and make this the clear expectation that we take care of business in the region, and then how do we host this in Jackson and win?”
Newman went on to thank the school administration, parents and community for their support.
“I appreciate Mr. Rustin and Mr. Gochenour and all of their support, and the community and the parents,’ he said. “They’re an easy group of girls to love and an easy group of girls to be proud of. I do love them and I am proud of them.”
