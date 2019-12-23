The Lady Devils dare to aspire greatly.
They celebrated Gabbi Cartagena’s recent accession to the 1,000-Point Club on an afternoon in which the junior scoring machine racked up a season-high 38. Halfway through Karisma Boykin’s second season as coach, they’ve surpassed the first season’s seven-win total, with No. 8 coming in Saturday’s 67-60 victory over visiting Locust Grove.
A week and a half from launching into the meat of their Region 4-AAA schedule, the Lady Devils are not satisfied.
“The goal is to win the region championship,” Boykin said.
There was a time when the words “region championship” and “Lady Devils” could not realistically be uttered in the same breath, except maybe by a comedian looking for a clever punch line. There was a time — a season of recent yesteryear featuring more coaches than wins — when basketball was such an afterthought that success was well nigh inconceivable.
But if you’re going to aim, Boykin says, you might as well aim at something worth hitting. The young coach brings state-championship credibility from her decade-ago playing days in Carrollton. As they prepare to take on Arabia Mountain on Thursday in the first of their three games in this week’s Chuck Miller Basketball Classic at McDonough, the Lady Devils (8-4) have bought in.
“I was talking about that all last year — buying in, buying in, buying in,” Boykin said. “A lot of people thought I was crazy, making (the region championship) an expectation. I felt like that expectation wasn’t here before I got here. So we made that a goal. We strived to do that this summer, to work hard, and then work hard in the offseason. I think that’s starting to show. We’ve got a lot of work to go, but we’ll start region play in January, and that’s when the games will be rolling and that’s when they’ll count.”
Cartagena, whose 1,000th point on Dec. 14 was celebrated with balloons and a poster, could’ve had 40, maybe even 50. But she unselfishly — and some might say too unselfishly — passed up easy shots in favor of keeping her teammates involved. That aided Jada Cummings’ growth as a Jackson scoring threat. Cummings was the only other Lady Devil in double figures, finishing with 12 points.
Kenyata Smith, healthy and transitioning from scoring threat to more of a pass-first role, had at least that many assists.
“I don’t know how many assists she had tonight, but I know it was a lot,” Boykin said. “She’s controlling the game, she’s controlling the team. She’s getting to be the motor of our team, and with her doing that, it’s making basketball fun.”
Red Devils
The boys team is trying to build on its back-to-back state tournament berths after an 18-year absence. Saturday’s 66-61 loss to bigger, faster and stronger Locust Grove dropped the Red Devils to 5-7, but it wasn’t nearly as drastic a step back as the teams’ first meeting Nov. 23, when the Wildcats rolled 64-44 at home.
“We played them three times better,” Jackson boys coach Virgil Amey said. “I don’t think we gave the game away. There, it was not even a contest, they just beat the brakes off us.”
The Red Devils played on even terms with Locust Grove for one quarter before surrendering 22 second-quarter points. That doomed them to a second half of playing catch-up and, try as they might, they couldn’t scale the mountain.
After trailing by nine at halftime, the Red Devils pulled to within one point, 48-47, on LaCourtney Wise’s 3-pointer with 6:37 left to play.
“We were right there, but we just didn’t have that oomph,” Amey said. “At halftime, I wrote that on the board: ‘E squared’ — you know, energy times enthusiasm equals wins. We’ve got to find that. We didn’t have that.”
An inability to out-rebound the Wildcats, coupled with an inability to capitalize on 14 more free-throw opportunities than Locust Grove got, kept the Red Devils from reaching their goal. The Red Devils had 35 free-throw attempts to Locust Grove’s 21. But they made only 19; the Wildcats made 12.
Jye Roberts was Jackson’s only double-digit scorer with 11 points. Zay Walker led all scorers with 19 and David Laurent added 17 for Locust Grove (7-5).
The Red Devils will try to get closer to .500 when they play host McDonough on Thursday in the Chuck Miller Basketball Classic.