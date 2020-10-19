The Jackson Lady Devils are busy this week. Both the Lady Devils volleyball team and softball team are involved in the state playoffs. The Jackson volleyball team is host for its first two playoff rounds, while the Jackson softball team is on the road.
Volleyball
The Jackson High Lady Devils volleyball team clinched their second Area 2-AAA Region Championship Oct. 8, defeating arch rival Pike County 3-0 in the JHS gym. Winning their region allowed them to play their first and second round games in the state playoffs at home.
Jackson hosted Beach High School at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Beach High in Savannah finished 4th in the Area 3-AAA Region.
If the Lady Devils beat Beach, they will then host the winner of the Liberty County vs. Richmond Academy playoff game on Saturday. Gametime Saturday has not been set.
Softball
The Lady Devils entered the 2-AAA region playoffs last week ranked No. 2, but exited as the No. 4 team. After a bye through the first round, Jackson lost to Upson-Lee, 11-5. Dropping into the loser's bracket, they defeated Mary Persons, but then lost to Crisp County to finish 4th in the region.
Jackson traveled to Brooklet to take on SE Bulloch County High School on Tuesday, with game times at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. If there is a game three, it will played on Wednesday.
The winner of those games will then face the winner of the Thomson vs. Appling County playoffs next week.
