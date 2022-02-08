The Jackson Lady Devils didn’t lose a regular season soccer game on the pitch in 2021 and they’ve continued that streak in the first three games of their 2022 season, beating Alcovy 16-0 two weeks ago and defeating Eagle’s Landing on Feb. 1, 9-0, and Locust Grove on Feb. 4, 9-1.
Coach Clyde Newman said while Eagle’s Landing and Locust Grove have been tough opponents for his Lady Devils in the past, the tide turned last year with Jackson beating them both, and it continued last week.
“I have to give credit where credit is due,” he said. “Our girls played well in both matches. I’m pleased with the way the team’s coming together. I’m pleased with the way that they’re applying what we’re working on in practice, because we are trying to play a little differently than we did last year to create more scoring opportunities. I’m tickled with the results and the play.”
Newman noted that the Lady Devils haven’t completely picked up the new system, but realizes that it will take some time.
“We’ve had pockets where we’ve been lazy,” he said. “We’ve had pockets where we’ve reverted to some old habits, but they’re habits that we created intentionally. It’s not like it’s a bad habit, it’s just a habit that we’ve worked on for the last couple of years and they got pretty good at it, and now we’re trying to change that, so I think it’s normal that it’s taking some time to totally get out of some of those habits.
“But we’ve also had pockets of real explosiveness, especially if you look at the Locust Grove match,” added Newman. “Our three goals in the first half, they all came within a 12-to-13-minute period. It was 3-1 at halftime and I’m sure Locust Grove talked at halftime about being physical and getting the first goal of the second half and making it 3-2. About eight minutes later it was 6-1. The girls came out and scored a goal about 34 seconds into the second half, and then followed that right back up with staying real aggressive.
“We played about the last 25 minutes with five subs and starters on the bench and got some other girls some quality playing time against a good soccer team.”
The Lady Devils traveled to Barnesville on Feb. 8 to take on Lamar County, and head to Henry County on Feb. 11 to face Ola High School.
