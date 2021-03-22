The Jackson Lady Devils remain unbeaten this soccer season after two more wins last week. The Lady Devils defeated ACE in Macon on Mar. 16, 2-0, and Peach County at home on Mar. 19, 10-0. Jackson is 9-0 on the season and 4-0 in region 2-AAA.
The Jackson Red Devils dropped to 6-5 overall on the season and lost their first match in 2-AAA last week, losing to non-region foe ACE in Macon, 6-0, on Mar. 16, and region rival Peach County in a close match, 2-1, on Mar. 92. Jackson is now 4-1 in the region.
Lady Devils 2
Lady Gryphons 0
Coach Clyde Newman said his girls played well against a quality ACE program that has an excellent keeper.
"We did win 2-0," Newman said. "Katherine Hagans was a key there with a goal on a free kick, and also had the assist to Brionna Abercrombie. Brionna played really, really well, really worked hard and really hustled. She had a dynamite game and did a lot of things we've been working on in practice.
"The keeper for ACE had a nice set of hands and moved well," he added. "We had a lot of shots of goal, and they just didn't go in. The upside to that is we needed to play against a really top-notch keeper, and we had that opportunity. I'm proud of the way the girls played."
Lady Devils 10
Lady Trojans 0
The Lady Devils made quick work of their opponents last Friday night.
"Peach is down this year," Newman said. "We saw that from the scores from other matches, and that proved to be the case Friday. We were up 9-0 at the half and scored the 10th goal a few minutes into the second half for a 10-0 win."
Gryphons 6
Red Devils 0
Jackson Coach Michael Smith said ACE is really good and his Red Devils were battling some adversities.
"We battled through some injuries and some guys having to miss some time for some different things, but ultimately I was proud of the way we battled on the field," Smith said. "They were very, very talented and won 6-0. The goal is for this to prepare us for the next couple games - we're going to have some tough ones coming up."
Trojans 2
Red Devils 1
"We had the lead for most of the game," Smith said. "They tied the game with about 12 minutes left, then ended up scoring another one to win. Again, we're just trying to battle through some injuries and get healthy, but I was really proud of the way they fought through."
It is the Red Devils first region loss, putting them at 4-1. Smith said they will need to get a win in their next two region games to lock up a spot in the playoffs.
"We're still sitting good for the playoffs," Smith said, "as long as we really seal that with a win over Mary Persons this Friday at home or Pike next Thursday at home."
