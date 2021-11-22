With former head girls basketball coach Karisma Boykin moving on to Cartersville High School, and leading scorer Gabbi Cartagena now playing for Troy University, the Jackson Lady Devils basketball team is going through a transition period this season.
Virgil Amey is doing double duty this season, coaching both the Lady Devils and the Red Devils basketball teams. On the Lady Devils side, he’s looking to make the best of the few players he has.
“We are short-handed on the varsity girls, but we are going to be big in heart,” said Amey. “They have accepted me as a coach — the coaching change. They have been very receptive to that and they have embraced the challenge of having a new team.
“We are looking forward to the new season. We will have 9-10 players. There are some other young ladies who decided not to play, and at the high school level, that happens, particularly with girls. Over the years we’ve lost girls, and a lot of schools have, that’s why they don’t have JV girls anymore.
“Right now we’re just going to focus on who is here and focus on the process of player development and go from there. We can’t concern ourselves with yesterday’s news.”
Red Devils
On the Red Devils side, Amey has a good mix of returning players and younger players moving up from the junior varsity squad.
Returning from last season will be Amari Stodghill, Caleb Head, Travian Mann, Luke Matthews, Jaden Roberts, Ziggy Benton, Okemus Grier Jr., Cameron Edwards, Carlos Barlow, Marco Barlow, and Tayshoun Morgans.
Joining them will be LaCourtney Wise, Jeshua Hosford, Jhi Taylor, Trent Hill, LaXavian Benton, and Jahi Williams.
Amey said during a scrimmage game Jackson played against Griffin Christian last Tuesday, some of his younger players got a chance to show what they could do while many of the returning players were still transitioning from football.
“Trent Hill is a freshman who has some great potential,” Amey said. “Jeshua Hosford had a good game in the scrimmage. Caleb Head, Amari Stodghill and Trey Mann demonstrated great leadership last Tuesday.”
Jackson defeated Griffin Christian 66-50, and Amey said it was a good test for his Red Devils.
“They weren’t overly big or overly quick,” he said, “so it was a good average team for what we needed.
“We are looking forward to the season,” added Amey. “We’re going to be small, but there again we’re going to find out who we are pretty soon here.’
Jackson opens its season on the road, with the Lady Devils and Red Devils heading to Cordele to take on Crisp County on Nov. 30, then to Zebulon to face Pike County on Dec. 3. On Dec. 4, they travel to Locust Grove to take on the Wildcats. Jackson’s first home game will be on Dec. 7 against Central of Macon. Game times are 6 p.m. for the girls and 7:30 p.m. for the boys.
