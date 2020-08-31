The Jackson High Lady Devils capped five days of matches last Wednesday by sweeping Jones County and Stratford Academy at home. They ended with five wins and four losses.
On Aug. 15 they traveled to Rome for the Coosa Tournament. Coach Michael Smith said they went up against some very good teams, which is what he wanted.
"That was the intention of scheduling this tournament - that we'd see very, very good teams," said Smith. "I wanted us to have to stand up to that challenge."
The first game was against Allatoona High School from Acworth, the reigning AAAAAA state champions and currently ranked No. 1 again this year. They lost in two sets by a total of 12 points, but Smith was happy with their effort.
"We played very well," he said. "They are a very good, experienced team and the reigning AAAAAA state champion. I was very proud of the way we showed up in that moment."
The second game was against Coosa, the three-time reigning state champ in AA, and Jackson beat them in straight sets.
"We felt really good about that," said Smith. "It was another tough match on their home court and we really showed up and played really well. I don't think they scored more than 15 on us in a set."
The third game of the day was against Christian Heritage, a private school in Dalton. Jackson beat them in two sets.
Their fourth game was against Calhoun, the No. 7 team in AAAAA, and the Lady Devils lost in two sets by a total of 9 points. But again, Coach Smith was happy with their effort.
"I think the first set we played against Calhoun was probably the best we've played all season," he stated. "They are good, they are huge, they're an excellent school just chock full of club players. We were very happy with the way we stepped up and played."
Their final game was in the quarter-finals of the gold bracket, and they lost to Gordon-Lee, the No. 4 team in AA.
"All in all, when you play four teams that are ranked that high and you beat one of them, who is a defending state champ, and you get in those moments and are in those battles and step up like that; we felt very good about the way we played," said Smith. "We're not where we need to be, yet. We know that and know we've got to get some work done, but we were super thrilled about the way we played on Saturday."
On Aug. 18 Jackson hit the road again, this time heading to Fayette County for the second time this season. They beat Jonesboro, but lost to Fayette in a three-set match.
"We beat them by two the last time we played them in three sets, and last night they beat us by two," Smith said the next day. "It was a very competitive game against a good Fayette team. We felt good that we stepped up and really battled against them as well."
On Aug. 19, Jackson hosted Jones County and Stratford Academy, winning both matches.
We beat Jones County in two sets," said Smith. "They are a brand new program, so we knew that they would be a little less experienced. They scored a combined 5 points and struggled.
"Stratford is a tough opponent," he continued. "We've played four times in the past two years and we've split. We're 2-2 right now against them. They're always a competitive match."
But the Lady Devils had the edge, winning both sets, 25-12, and 25-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.