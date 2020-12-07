The Jackson Lady Devils earned wins over region foes Crisp County, 69-49, and Pike County, 60-51 last week, but suffered their first loss at the hands of Spalding County, 59-41. They traveled to Macon to take on Central Macon on Tuesday, then host Jasper County on Saturday, Dec. 12. Game time is 5 p.m.
Jackson 69
Crisp Co. 49
The Lady Devils took the lead early and never looked back as they trounced the Lady Cougars of Crisp County by 20 points on Tuesday. (Crisp had originally postponed the game due to COVID-19 concerns about a player, but after they got a negative test result, wanted to go ahead and play Tuesday.)
Jackson took a 21-10 lead on the shooting of Gabbi Cartagena, who scored the first 13 of her 39 points on the night, and Jada Cummings, who added 8 points, including two three-point shots. Kenyata Smith jumped in on the scoring in the second period and at the half, Jackson led 32-19.
Smith, Cartagena and A'Marean Jackson kept the Lady Devils out front in the third period, even as Crisp tried to mount a comeback, with Jackson on top at the start of the fourth quarter, 41-33. The Lady Devils worked on their outside shooting in the final period, with both Cummings and Cartagena adding two treys, and stretched the margin back out to 20 by the final buzzer, 69-49.
Cartagena led Jackson with 39 points, including 3 treys. Cummings was also in double figures with 16 points and 3 treys. Smith added 6 points, Kayla Bolston had 4, and Jackson and Katherine Hagans each had 2 points.
Coach Karisma Boykin called the game a good collective win.
"We played Crisp County on Tuesday and had a really good game," she said. "They played hard. We're still trying to find our identity on defense."
Jackson 60
Pike Co. 51
The Lady Devils came out shooting cold Friday night at home against the Lady Pirates of Pike County. Cartagena could not find the outside range on her shots, and Celeria Hodge and Kayla Bolston got Jackson into the early lead. At the end of the first quarter, Jackson held a 12-7 lead.
The Lady Pirates continued to keep the game close in the second period, with treys by Bolston and Kenyata Smith keeping the Lady Devils out front. At the half, Jackson held a 30-18 lead.
In the third period, Cartagena went back to the basics and started rolling up points on fast breaks inside. But Pike kept pace and at the buzzer the margin remained the same, with Jackson up 42-30.
The Lady Devils got into foul trouble in the final period, with A'Marean Jackson and Jada Cumming fouling out. Pike was able to trim the lead down, but Jackson held on to win 60-51.
Cartagena led with 30 points, including 1 trey. Bolston was also in double figures with 10 points and 1 trey. Smith had 7 points and a trey, and Cummings had 6 points and 2 treys. Hodge had 4 points, Jackson had 2 points, and TaShame Todd rounded out the scoring with 1 point.
"Tonight's game was an ugly win, but we'll take it," Boykin said. "There are a lot of things we've got to work on. It's a good thing we're getting all this stuff out at the beginning (of the season). I think we're right where we need to be right now."
Jackson 41
Spalding Co. 58
The Lady Devils traveled to Griffin Saturday for a non-region game against 4-AAAA Spalding County. Boykin said she knew the Lady Jaguars would give them a good game and she wasn't disappointed in the loss.
"We played a really good, skilled team," she said. "We stayed with them for the first half, had a really bad third quarter, then we tried to come back and maintain in the fourth quarter.
"But they are a really good team. I knew that going into the game. Our girls responded really well. They played well on defense and offense, and it's always good to play elite teams like that, because they give you a look on what you need to work on and if you're ready to bring the effort. It will definitely get us prepared for our region, so it was a really good for my girls on how they held their end of the stick up and they competed."
