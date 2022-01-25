The Jackson Lady Devils are no longer winless in region 2-AAA, picking up victories last week over Upson-Lee, Crisp County, and Pike County, plus a win over non-region foe Monticello. But they lost their last two games to region rival Central Macon and non-region neighbor Lamar County.
The Lady Devils are 8-8 on the season and 3-6 in 2-AAA. They take on Peach County at home Friday, and host Mary Persons next Tuesday, Feb. 1. Game times both nights are 6 p.m.
Lady Devils 55
Lady Knights 33
Jackson hosted Upson-Lee on Jan. 11, and jumped ahead of their visitors early, taking a 16-4 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Knights cut the lead by one in the second period, but at the half Jackson held a 28-17 lead. In the third quarter the Lady Devils extended the lead by three to 41-27, and cruised in the final eight minutes to a 55-33 win.
Jada Cummings led with 21 points and was deadly from long range with 5 three-pointers. Kayla Bolston had 11 points and Trinity Tyson had 10. Jasmine Pye had 9 points and Tocara Johnson rounded out the scoring with 4 points.
Lady Devils 57
Lady Cougars 55
Jackson jumped out to an early lead at home against Crisp County on Jan. 14, but let the Lady Cougars back into the game in the second half, having to go into overtime to win by two.
The Lady Devils got hot early and led 15-7 at the end of the first period. The Lady Cougars cut the lead by one in the second quarter and at the half Jackson led 24-17. Crisp came out hot in the third stanza and trimmed the lead to one, 35-34. The Lady Cougars tied the game at the end of regulation, 49-49. In overtime, Jackson was able to outscore Crisp 8-6 to take the win, 57-55.
Jada Cummings led the scoring with 26 points, including 3 three-pointers. Kayla Bolston, Trinity Tyson, and Tocara Johnson each had 7 points, with 3 of Johnson’s points coming off a tre. Jakearia Conwell has 2 three-pointers for 6 points, and Jasmine Pye and Elicia Smith each had 2 points.
Lady Devils 38
Lady Hurricanes 21
Jackson hosted Monticello on Jan. 15 and the two teams must have thought they were playing golf, because neither team seemed to want to score points in what proved to be a defensive game. Jackson held a 9-8 lead in the first quarter, an 18-10 lead at the half, a 26-15 lead in the third and won 38-21.
Jada Cummings led the scoring with 14 points. Trinity Tyson had 9 points, Tocara Johnson had 5, Jasmine Pye and Elicia Smith had 4 points each, and Kayla Bolston had 2 points.
Lady Devils 65
Lady Pirates 35
Pike County came to town on Jan. 18 and the Lady Devils got their scoring back into gear against their neighboring rivals. Jackson jumped out to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. At the half the Lady Devils led 31-13, and they extended the lead to 49-26 in the third, and 65-35 at the final buzzer/
Kayla Bolston lead the scoring with 19 points. Jada Cummings had 9 points with 1 three-pointer, and Jasmine Pye also had 9 points. Elicia Smith had 7 points with 1 tre, while Jakearia Conwell had 2 tres for 6 points. Melan White and Tocara Johnson also had 6 points, and Trinity Tyson had 3 points.
Lady Devils 15
Lady Chargers 54
Jackson maybe should have saved some of the points they scored against Pike for the Central game in Macon on Jan. 21. The Lady Chargers so completely dominated the game that they shut the Lady Devils out in the first half. Central led 16-0 in the first and 30-0 at the half. Jackson finally got on the board in the third, trailing 40-4, and added 11 points in the final eight minutes for a 54-15 loss.
Trinity Tyson led the scoring with 10 points, including 1 three-pointer. Kayla Bolston had a tre for 3 points, and Jasmine Pye had 2 points.
Lady Devils 40
Lady Trojans 54
Hosting Lamar County on Jan. 22, the Lady Devils stayed with the Lady Trojans at the start of the game and led 6-4 at one point. But Lamar County reeled off an 8-0 run off of a pressure defense to take a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The pressure and poor passing by Jackson enabled Lamar to increase the lead to 32-16 at the half, and 48-24 at the end of the third. Jackson had its best shooting quarter in the final eight minutes, but it was too little too late and they fell 54-40.
Jada Cummings led the scoring with 21 points, including 5 three-pointers. Kayla Bolston had 6 points, Trinity Tyson had 5, Elicia Smith had 4, and Tocara Johnson had 2 points.
