The Jackson Lady Devils soccer team outscored their first two opponents (Locust Grove and Strong Rock) 14-3 and are 2-0 in the start of their season, and the Red Devils split their first two games of the season last weekend.
Lady Devils 7
Lady Wildcats 1
The Lady Devils didn't participate in the scrimmage with Stockbridge High School on Jan. 29, so their opening season game on the road with Locust Grove on Feb. 2 was their first test, and coach Clyde Newman was impressed with their play.
"Locust Grove is a school that we stopped scheduling a few years back because we really couldn't compete with them," Newman said. "Last year we tied them, and then this year we really did move forward. I think it is a credit to the girls and the work that they put in last year and during the off-season.
"We had a couple of girls who decided to go ahead and move to the next level and play club ball last fall, so we had four girls playing club ball, and then the rest still played together here in Butts County on a traveling team for our recreation department. And we have a good group of freshmen who play in the fall as well. Those coaches are doing a real nice job of training the girls and it is really coming together."
Lady Devils 7
Lady Patriots 2
Jackson hosted the Strong Rock Christian Academy Lady Patriots on Feb. 5 and came away with another strong win. Coach Newman said he had a chance to get all of his girls, both varsity and junior varsity, into the game.
"We were up 7-0 and with our first two JV opponents cancelling their games, those girls had not had a chance to play, and I thought it was important to get those JV players in," said Newman. "We played everybody on the squad, so the JV girls got in for the last 10 minutes. We did give up a couple of goals, but the girls played well together and worked hard. And it is a credit to the young ones, going up against a varsity team, that they were able to do some nice things."
Wildcats 3
Red Devils 2
Coming off a 3-0 scrimmage shutout of Stockbridge, the Red Devils fell behind early at Locust Grove and couldn't quite make it back.
"They were very good and we did not play very well in the first half, said coach Michael Smith. "It was the first time we've been on the field with a team that has a lot of talent and we were a little shellshocked.
"We were down 2-0 at halftime and came out in the second half and scored a goal to get within one. They scored again to go ahead by two, and we scored again and had a chance to tie it and weren't able to finish across the line. But overall, the second half was a great way to step up and improve our effort."
Jackson sophomore trio of Peyton Zimmerman, Landon Lunsford and Aiden Reyes continued to show their prowess. Zimmerman scored both goals, one off an assist from Lunsford and the other off an assist from Reyes.
Red Devils 6
Patriots 1
Coach Smith got a better game out of his players Friday night.
"We played great," he said. "We were a little bit shorthanded and had to make some adjustments right before the game. They were a quality team and had some good players, but we rose to the challenge and played together, probably the best that we've played together this season - practice or game - so it was a great feeling to really put it to someone that is a local team.
Zimmerman, Reyes, and Lunsford combined between the three of them for all six goals and assists. Ashton McCord and Gavin Glass held it down defensively with Corey Trowell in goal.
"We've scored 11 goals with 11 assists this year, and those three sophomores have all 11 goals and assists," said Smith. "It has been a lot of attacking work from the three of them and a lot of defensive work behind them."
Jackson hosts Eagles Landing High School Tuesday night, and hosts Luella High School Thursday night. Girls games start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys games follow at 7:30 p.m. at the JHS Athletic Complex.
