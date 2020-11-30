LOCUST GROVE - The Jackson Lady Devils finished second in region 4-AAA and made it to the second round of the state playoffs last season. Losing only two players to graduation, the Lady Devils are returning the majority of their team, including leading scorer and region Player of the Year Gabbi Cartagena, and adding a few new younger players, as they hope to improve even more on their performance last year.
Through the first two games of the season, the Lady Devils are showing they haven't lost their touch, defeating Bremen, 57-48, on Nov. 21, and Locust Grove, 71-20, on Nov. 28.
Coach Karisma Boykin said after the Locust Grove game that she is feeling pretty good so far.
"I think we're doing good for where we are right now, with them not having played since February," Boykin said. "There is a lot of stuff we have to work on as far as being more disciplined on defense and controlling our bodies with fouling. But other than that, we're playing pretty good ball and communicating pretty well. I think now it is very important for us to find that glue again so we can mix in together. But I think we'll be fine."
The Lady Devils fielded only eight of their 12 players Saturday. Three of those who were missing are freshmen.
"We've got Kirsten Berry, who is out on injury," Boykin said. "We've got Tenison Myricks, who will be back with us on Monday. We've got Macey Batchelor, who will be back. We're adding people to our team, so we're trying to glue up and continue to work together.
"We're just trying to get that chemistry going. We're doing a lot of practicing and spending a lot of time together. Once we get that chemistry where we want it to be, we'll be good.
Jackson 57
Bremen 48
Playing in Carrollton, the Lady Blue Devils of Bremen gave Jackson some good competition early on. The Lady Red Devils held a three-point advantage at the end of the first period, 15-12. But Jackson stretched its lead out in the second quarter, adding 17 more points while limiting Bremen to 7 points to take a 32-19 lead into the half.
Jackson maintained its lead in the second half, holding off a Bremen charge in the third period to lead at the end of the quarter, 47-37. The Lady Red Devils added 10 more points to the Lady Blue Devils' 11 point to win by nine, 57-48.
Cartagena led Jackson in scoring with 23 points. Jada Cumming hit four 3-pointers to also finish in double figures with 16 points. Kayla Bolston had 7 points, Jeniah Smith had 6, Amareiah Jackson and TaShame Todd has 2 each, and Katherine Hagans had 1 point.
Jackson 71
Locust Grove 20
Two days after Thanksgiving, the Lady Devils feasted on the Locust Grove Lady Wildcats. With Cartagena again leading the way, Jackson ran up 14 straight points to start the game and led at the end of the first quarter, 26-7. The game never got any closer, as the Lady Devils allowed just 2 points in the second quarter to take a 40-9 lead into the half.
Jackson continued to stretch out the lead in the second half, leading at the end of the third, 64-16, and at the final buzzer, 71-20.
Cartagena led the scoring again with 27 points. Cummings collected another 4 3-pointers and finished with 25 points. Bolston had 10 points and Smith added 7 more. Hagans and Todd rounded out the scoring with 1 point each.
Jackson's Dec. 1 game at home against Clinch County was postponed. They will host Pike County on Friday, Dec. 4, with the girls playing at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.