The Lady Devils opened their campaign for a second consecutive area championship in volleyball in convincing fashion on Saturday, Sep. 20 with wins against Pike County and Mary Persons.
Coach Michael Smith said it was a great day overall.
“It really goes to show that these girls have worked hard this season to develop a mindset where we show up and compete,” Smith said. “Now we switch gears to a couple of non-area games on Sept. 22 before hosting the final area playdate on Sept. 26.
“We make no secret of our goal and expectation of winning a second consecutive area championship,” Smith added. “There is much work to be done to accomplish that goal, but Saturday was a positive step and we will work hard this week with four days of training and two matches to grow and improve.
Jackson won the first game of the day last Saturday against Pike County by scores of 25-4 and 25-14.
“We got off to a great start with tough serving and solid defense. It felt great to control the tempo and flow of the match against an opponent that we have played the past two years in the Area Championship,” Smith said. “We worked very hard together and the chemistry we displayed on the court was a big factor.”
The Lady Devils won the second game of the day against Mary Persons by scores of 25-12 and 25-16.
“It always feels good to come up big against your rival,” Smith said. “We played a very clean game and stayed on the front foot throughout the first set. That gave us an opportunity to test our depth in the second set and despite significant changes in the lineup we continued to play well.”
Jackson currently sits alone in first in the area with a record of 2-0. Tied for second with identical 2-1 records are Pike, Mary Persons, and Upson Lee. Tied for third with matching 1-2 records are Peach County and Central Macon. Bringing up the rear is Americus-Sumter at 0-3.
The Lady Devils travel to Roberta on Sept. 22 to take on Veterans and Perry in non-region contests. They host Upson Lee and Central Macon on Saturday, Sept. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.