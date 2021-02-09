The Jackson Lady Devils moved to the second round of the Region 2AAA Basketball Tournament after defeating the Mary Persons Lady Bulldogs in the first round Monday, 62-43. The Red Devils ended their season in the first round Monday, losing to Central Macon, 64-58.
Lady Devils 62
Lady Bulldogs 43
Jackson came into the tournament ranked 5th, and Mary Persons was ranked 6th, giving Jackson home court for the game. The Lady Devils had been ranked 3rd the week before, but had to forfeit their last two games against Upson-Lee and Americus-Sumter due to being in quarantine after another student tested positive, and that moved Jackson to fifth.
But the Lady Devils defeated the Lady Bulldogs twice during the season, and got their third win over Mary Person Monday night.
Jackson jumped out to an early lead behind the shooting of Gabbi Cartagena, who scored 11 of her game leading 32 points in the first quarter, including two three-pointers. Jada Cummings and Kayla Bolton added a tre each, Kenyata Smith added a basket, and Caseria Hodge sank a free throw as the Lady Devils led 20-5 at the end of the first period.
They continued to pour it on in the second quarter, with Cartagena added 9 more points, while Smith and Bolston had five each, and at the half, Jackson led 39-14.
Mary Persons tried to come back in the third period, pouring in 16 points, but the Lady Devils came close to matching with 14 points, and held a 23-point lead going into the final period, 53-30.
Coach Karisma Boykin got her bench some time in the game in the final period, and the Lady Bulldogs trimmed the lead to 19, but got no closer as Jackson held on to win, 62-43.
Cartagena led with 32 points, including 3 tre’s. Bolston had 8 points with 2 tre’s, Smith had 7 points with 1 tre, and Cummings added 6 points off of 2 tre’s. Tashamie Todd had 4 points, Tenison Myricksa and Amareiah Jackson had 2 points each, and Hodge had 1 point.
The Lady Devils traveled to Macon Tuesday night to face 4th ranked Central, and Boykin said the win against Mary Person gave them a good push for the next contest.
“It is a really good win for us and gives us some good momentum going into tomorrow,” she said. “Central is a really well-coached team. I’m really good friends with the Central coach and she’s got some good players, so we just have to show up. Hopefully the girls are locked in and we can secure a place in the state playoffs.”
The Lady Devils and Lady Chargers split their region games during the season.
Chargers 64
Red Devils 58
Jackson finished 6th in the region and took on the 5th place Central Chargers in Jackson. The game was a microcosm of the Red Devils’ season, with good defense offset by poor shooting. Jackson could have easily put the game away, but missed too many shots and rebounds.
The Red Devils took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter behind the shooting of Cameron Edwards, but Central came back with 10 points of their own to take a 10-6 lead. Luke Matthews cut the lead to two with a jumper, then Marco Barlow stole a pass and went to the basket on a fast break. A Central defender went up with him and the collision dropped both of them on the floor, with Barlow injuring his leg. A wheelchair was brought to carry him off the floor for treatment and the game continued.
Jackson stayed close, tying the game twice in the period before Central got the final four points to hold a 16-12 lead at the end of the first.
The Red Devils never gave up in the game, and took the lead several times in the second period as Caleb Head got hot from three-point land, and Matthews added a tre. But Central retook the lead late and held a 35-32 margin at the half.
The lead changed back and forth for much of the third quarter, but with the score tied 42-42 with two minutes left, the Chargers outshot the Red Devils 12-6 to take a 54-46 led into the final period.
Jackson kept fighting, closing the gap to 58-56 with three minutes left in the game, but Central again pulled away, winning 64-58.
Head was the leading scorer for Jackson with 13 points, including 4 three-pointers. Matthews and Alex Patrick each had 11 points, while Tarik White finished with 8, Edwards had 7, Okemus Grier had 5, Jaden Roberts had 2, and Amari Stodghill had 1 point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.