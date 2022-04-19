Monday was Jackson Lady Devils soccer coach Clyde Newman’s birthday and he got a great birthday present Monday night when his girls clinched a spot in the Elite 8 with a second round, 6-0 playoff win over Coahalla Creek before a hometown crowd.
“Watching my girls celebrate a second round playoff win, a trip to the Elite 8, and creating another memory they will cherish for a lifetime is the best birthday present I could have ever asked for,” Newman said after the win.
The Lady Devils opened the state playoffs at home on April 12 with a convincing first round 14-0 win over the Lady Bulldogs of Thomson High School. As the No. 1 seed from 2-AAA, that earned Jackson another home game in the second round on April 18 against the Coahalla Creek Lady Colts from Dalton. Newman admitted they went into the game not knowing much about their opponents, who finished 3rd in region 6-AAA, but knocked off the No. 2 team in 8-AAA, the East Jackson Lady Eagles from Commerce, 2-1, in the first round.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “They’re up around the Dalton area, and we didn’t have any comparable teams in this area. We saw some film, but you can’t really tell about speed and some of those things on film, but we can tell formation and maybe some opportunities. The girls did a nice job of capitalizing on that.”
Brionna Abercrombie got the Lady Devils on the board with 26:57 left in the first half when she scored off a pass from Katherine Hagans. Ansley McCord added the second goal at the 20:05 mark. The match settled down into Jackson taking shots and the Lady Colts keeper stopping them for the next 17 minutes. In contrast, Coahalla Creek didn’t have a shot on goal in the entire first half.
With 2:52 left in the first half, Emily Cosby scored off a defensive deflection to give the Lady Devils a 3-0 lead. A minute later, Taylor Newman added a goal at 1:29 and Jackson took a 4-0 lead into the half.
The Lady Devils got two quick goals to start the second half and put the game away for good. Cosby scored her second goal of the game at 38:54, and Katherine Hagans scored off a rebound at 37:10, and Jackson led 6-0. Coahalla Creek never threatened the lead with just two shots on goal in the second half.
“It is well deserved and a home win,” said Newman. “Our fans and parents have been so wonderful to us and to these girls that they get to play on this grand stage — this beautiful facility provided by the Butts County Board of Education and our community. We’ve got seven seniors and all seven of them were on the field at the end.”
The win puts the Lady Devils in the Elite 8, and just four games away from a possible state title, but their toughest test may come in the next round as they take on defending AAA champion Westminster. In the last 25 years, the Lady Wildcats have won the state AAA title 13 times, including six of the last seven years (there was not a state title game in 2020 due to the pandemic). In the GHSA/MaxPreps rankings, Westminster is No. 1 in AAA and Jackson is ranked No. 4.
“As far as Westminster is concerned, I’ve been telling the girls that when we win, we get a date to dance with the devil,” said Newman. “They are perennial state champions. That tells you the powerhouse they are and what our girls will be up against. But again, we’ve earned the right. I love these girls, I’m proud of them and I’d bet on them.
“We’re going to do everything we can Tuesday through Friday,” he added. “We had girls that wanted to practice on Easter Sunday and we came out here with a handful and practiced from 6-7 p.m., and I’m sure they’re going to want to do a little bit more on Sunday before our next match. But I’m very proud of these girls.”
The Jackson/Westminster game will be played next Monday, Apr. 25. Where it will be played has yet to be determined. Since both Westminster and Jackson are No. 1 seeds, the playing site will be determined by a coin toss, which had not taken place as of press time. Keep an eye on the JPA website — www.jacksonprogressargus.com — for more information.
