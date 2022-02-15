The Jackson Lady Devils split a pair of soccer game last week, losing to Lamar County, 2-1, but avenging a loss late last season by beating Ola, 3-1.
Coach Clyde Newman said the loss to Lamar County on Feb. 8 hurt their feelings a little bit.
“We had been having a lot of success with us being faster than the other teams that we have played thus far, and that was not the case against Lamar,” he said. “Lamar was as quick if not quicker than us, and they kind of exploited that a little bit. They didn’t really score off of their speed, but they stretched us off of that. They scored a goal with that speed and also scored a goal on a corner kick.”
Despite the loss, Newman said both teams had a good time, since they’ve been facing each other for years, and also since some of them have played together on a travel team.
“We’ve been battling with these same girls since middle school,” Newman said. “This current group of seniors won the championship when they were 8th graders, and then the next year Lamar won it. It’s kind of been back and forth.
“What’s also neat about it is there are about 10 girls between the two teams — about 5 from Lamar and 5 from Jackson — who played together on the Griffin club team last fall. So it was neat for them to have played together all fall and then to play against each other. Immediately after the match it was all smiles and hugs and talking, so it was good to see the camaraderie of the girls.”
After the loss, Newman said he and his Lady Devils ironed out the issues they found with Lamar County.
“So we went back to the drawing board on a few things,” he said. “They exposed us in a couple of ways and we worked hard on it Wednesday and Thursday and headed to Ola on Friday. Ola beat us 2-1 last year and that hurt our feelings. That was our last match before the playoffs. We knew it was going to be a good match, but we thought we were going to be the better team that day and it didn’t happen.
“So we knew they were going to be good. They are young, but they still have some good players up there. We went down 1-0 in the first half. I was proud of the girls that we were coming off a loss and we were down 1-0 against Ola and they just wouldn’t quit. They just would not give up. We got the equalizer and then in the last 20 minutes we scored two more goals to win 3-1 and it felt good.
“Some girls had to play in different positions at the end,” Newman added. “I thought Ola was tired at the end and I started swapping out our wings every 6-7 minutes to really push that, and then put somebody else up top to stretch them a little more and we won against Ola.”
Jackson hosts Union Grove on Tuesday and Stratford on Thursday. Newman said both games will be tough for his Lady Devils, adding that the Stratford game could give them a taste of what it could be like to play further into the state playoffs.
“Union Grove won the region that Ola and and Locust Grove are in,” Newman said. “We play Stratford Thursday. I don’t know that we’ve ever played them. I know they beat Mary Persons 8-2 last year. They just beat Woodward Academy on Friday.
“We’re going to see what that next level of competition is and what we’re going to have to prepare for if we can hopefully get to a point in the playoffs where we’re playing a Greater Atlanta Christian or the Westminster School. We’re going to get a dose of that on Thursday so we can prepare for it if we hopefully get to that point in the playoffs.”
