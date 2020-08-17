LOCUST GROVE — Still searching for their first win of the young softball season, the Jackson Lady Devils lost a heartbreaker on the road to the Lady Patriots of Strong Rock Academy on Aug. 11, 7-6 in eight innings.
For the first seven innings, the game was a pitching duel between Jackson’s Lexy Hensley and her Strong Rock opponentwith some good defense mixed in.
As it has seemed to become the norm this season, the game was delayed 45 minutes due to lightning in the distance. This time it happened just after a scoreless first inning.
When the clouds moved off and play resumed, in the top of the second Jackson put two runners on via walks, but stranded them as the next three batters struck out, popped out, and struck out.
In the bottom of the second, Strong Rock had a chance to take the lead. With one out, Hensley hit the batter, putting her on first. A walk following, putting runners on first and second. The next batter laced a single into deep left. The runner on second tried to score, but the throw from left beat her home by a step. The throw was head high and the runner started her slide late, so the tag by catcher Joanna Bailey was high, but it was good for the second out, and Hensley ended the threat by striking out the next batter.
For the next three innings, no Jackson batter reached based, and only one Lady Patriot did by a walk, but she was thrown out trying to steal second. Through the first five innings, Jackson has no hits and Strong Rock only had two.
In the top of the sixth, Bailey got the first hit for the Lady Devils with a single to center. She moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Braelyn Mayfield, and a pop fly to right by Emily Hyson that fell just inside the foul line scored Bailey to give Jackson a 1-0 lead.
But with one out and nobody on in the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Patriot batter laid a bunt down the third base line. The throw to first was wide and glanced off the glove of the second baseman covering on the play. The right fielder had come up to back up the play and the ball bounced past her. By the time she got back to the ball and got it in, the speedy runner had touched all the bases and made it home to tie the game, 1-1.
The game remained tied through the end of the seventh inning.
Teams play extra innings with a runner starting on second. In the top half of the eighth, Mallory Britton was on second when Mayfield laid down a bunt. A bad throw to first left Mayfield safe and Bryant plating to give Jackson a 2-1 lead. Following an out, Hyson walked and Caliegh Kirby singled to short left to load the bases.
Yauncey Taylor sent a liner into right centerfield for a triple, with all three runners scoring to give Jackson a 5-1 lead. Taylor scored herself a minute later on a wild pitch and the Lady Devils were up 6-1.
In the bottom of the eighth, Strong Rock’s runner on second scored on a single to make it 6-2. The next batter grounded into a force play at second, leaving the batter on first.
But Hensley hit the next batter and walked the following batter to load the bases. The next batter hit a swinging bunt that no one could reach in time and Strong Rock scored another run to make it 6-3 and kept the bases loaded. A single to center scored two more runs to make it 6-5 with two runners on.
The next batter grounded out for the second out, but the following batter lined the ball past the left fielder, with two more runs scoring to give Strong Rock the win, 7-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.