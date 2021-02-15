After defeating the Lady Bulldogs of Mary Persons in the first round of the region playoffs on Feb. 8, the Jackson Lady Devils needed just one more win to lock up a second consecutive trip to the state playoffs.
They got it last Tuesday night, defeating Central Macon 55-48 in Macon, and securing one of the top four spots in region 2-AAA. Jackson lost to Upson-Lee, the number one team in both the region and AAA on Feb. 10, but bounced back the next night to defeat Pike County to earned third place in 2-AAA.
Coach Karisma Boykin said heading to the state playoffs for the second year in a row is a wonderful feeling.
"This program has turned around," she said. "My four seniors - Gabbi Cartagena, Kenyata Smith, Tashame Todd, and Jeniah Smith - have been leading this class, and the underclassmen are following their lead, so everyone is locked in. They're excited about practice this week. The girls are excited and we're ready to make this run."
Upson-Lee took the top spot in 2-AAA, with Americus-Sumter 2nd, Jackson 3rd, and Pike County 4th.
In addition to Jackson making it to the state playoffs for the second consecutive year, three Lady Devils were spotlighted on the 2-AAA All-Region Team. Cartagena was named Co-Player of the Year in 2-AAA, sharing the title with Jakera Ellerbee of Upson-Lee. Jada Cummings and Kenyata Smith were named as Honorable Mentions.
Jackson 55
Central 48
The Lady Devils locked in a spot in the state playoffs by going on the road and defeating the Lady Chargers of Central Macon on Feb. 9, 55-48 They had split with Central during the season.
"We played a really good game," said Boykin. "We locked in and played well, to give us a chance to play in the semi-finals."
Upson-Lee 73
Jackson 65
The Lady Knights of Upson-Lee are undefeated this season and ranked No. 1 in AAA by MaxPreps (Jackson is ranked 23rd). But despite being short some players, Jackson went toe-to-toe with the Lady Knights in Thomaston on Feb. 11, staying with them until late in the game.
"We just didn't have enough, but Gabbi had a really great game," said Boykins. "She held us down and my guards contributed. Jada Cummings hurt her shoulder in the first half, but came back and played through it.
Jackson 56
Pike Co. 53
The loss to Upson-Lee moved Jackson into the consolation game with Pike County on Feb. 12. The Lady Devils split with the Lady Pirates during the season, but after having played three game in the last four days, had enough left in the tank to hold Pike County off for the win and 3rd place in the region.
Now the Lady Devils have time to heal and see who they face in the state playoffs.
"I think we have enough time before the playoffs start on Feb. 23 to get everybody healthy," said Boykin. "We played four out of five days this week, so I think my girls are doing an extremely good job with the task they had at hand."
Jackson will take on the second place team out of region 3-AAA in the Savannah area. They're region playoffs are this week, and it will be Thursday or Friday before the Lady Devils know who they'll face.
Going into the 3-AAA tournament, Beach High School is ranked No. 1 in the region, and Johnson High School of Savannah is ranked No. 2, with Liberty County No. 3 and Savannah No. 4. In the MaxPreps ranking, Beach is ranked 18th and Johnson is ranked 19th.
Whoever they play, Jackson will be on the road for their first state playoff game.
