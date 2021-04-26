The Jackson Lady Devils are in the Elite 8 in the GHSA AAA Soccer Playoffs after beating Windsor Forest in the first round, 12-0, on Apr. 20, and defeating the Academy of Richmond County in the second round, 6-0, on Apr. 26.
The Lady Devils will hit the road to Watkinsville on May 4 for their third round match against the Lady Warriors of Oconee County, the 8-AAA region champions, who defeated White County, 3-2, on Apr. 26 to make it into the Elite 8.
Lady Devils 12
Lady Knights 0
Windsor Forest traveled all the way from Savannah for their match against Jackson on Apr. 20, and 20 minutes after it started, it was over and they had another long ride home. The Lady Devils scored 12 points in just 20 minutes and the mercy rule ended the match.
Coach Clyde Newman said Windsor Forest is a very young team.
"Windsor Forest is still totally virtual, so they are struggling with some of their athletic programs, including girls soccer," Newman said. "I commend their athletic director and coach for their positivity and willingness to provide an opportunity for girls to get out and play soccer."
Lady Devils 6
Lady Musketeers 0
Newman said before the game he knew his Lady Devils had their work cut out for them, hosting the Academy of Richmond County (ARC) from Augusta in the second round game on Apr. 26.
"ARC dropped from AAAA to AAA this year," he said. "They won their region in 2019, which is the last time soccer finished its season since 2020 was cut short by COVID-19. They are very aggressive and very athletic. They are the number 2 seed from Region 4AAA, finishing second behind Morgan County. Their record is 11-4. They will definitely be a challenge!"
But the Lady Devils came out firing, scoring four goals in the first half and adding two more in the second half, while holding the Lady Musketeers scoreless.
"It was great win for us," Newman said. "The girls are really believing in themselves, and they should, because they're making marked improvements."
But Newman knows the way to the state title will only get tougher, and despite outscoring their first two opponents 20-0, he still sees room for improvement.
"We're moving the ball well, but we still could move it a little better," Newman said. "I still wish we had a little more possession, but those are all good things. It's not like we played our best match, so there are still things we need to work on at practice and get better.
"Defensively, we did pressure the ball well, but we still need to work on not being too aggressive, and defending more centrally.
"But this is a big win for us, really beating a region champ from AAAA coming down," Newman added. "This is big for the girls and big for our program, and I hope a launching pad for things to come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.