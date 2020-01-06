Virgil Amey’s face lit up Friday evening. The Jackson boys basketball coach spied girls coach Karisma Boykin walking into the office and exclaimed, “They’re going to win the region championship!”
Hours earlier, the Lady Devils looked the part by polishing off visiting Westside-Macon 56-35, with Gabbi Cartagena scoring 25 and Kenyata Smith adding 15. It was the 11th victory in 16 games for a team that found the win column only seven times in 25 tries last season. Mathematically, that’s already a 57% improvement, and the new-car smell is still fresh in January.
Psychologically, it was another sign that the Lady Devils are starting to get comfortable with the idea that they are Region 4-AAA contenders. They are 4-2 in the region, having played all the other member schools once, and remain convinced that one of those losses shouldn’t have been. Their second trip through the region begins Friday at Rutland, one of their previous victims.
“I told them that they couldn't come in here and look past anybody,” Boykin said. “Every region game counts, and we need every region game. I tried to stress how important these next games are and they handled business today.”
The Lady Devils started strong on offense, with Cartagena scoring 12 of their 21 first-quarter points. Then they finished strong on defense, holding Westside to just four fourth-quarter points.
"I think we're finding our identity with our man-to-man defense," Boykin said. "I think they like getting after another team. I told them when you start loving and enjoying defense, it makes the game fun."
It also makes them well fed. Every time a Lady Devil takes a charge, coaxing an offensive foul out of the girl she's guarding, Boykin owes them a meal. It motivates them, but still keeps them open to the notion that they have greater heights to achieve.
"I try to use constructive criticism, but I still try to encourage them at the same time," Boykin said. "I tell them, 'You've come a long way, but it's still not good enough.' They've been really humble and I tell them that's the way they need to remain because we've still got a lot to prove -- not so much to the people out here, but to themselves. Now when they don't play well, I can see it in their faces. I didn't see that last year."
Red Devils
Speaking of faces, that flicker of joy fled Amey’s face when his own team became the topic of discussion. Westside’s boys had just beaten Jackson by 50 in a game that couldn’t have been more painful to watch if root canal had been included with the price of admission.
The final score was 88-38, though the Seminoles had scored enough points to win with 2:31 to play in the first half. Westside, which once led by 53 points, set the tone with 26 in the first quarter and it took the Red Devils the better part of three quarters to score that many.
“We have some things to work out,” Amey said in an understatement that spoke volumes after his team fell to 6-10 overall and 3-3 in the region.
When they play with a sense of purpose on offense, with energetic defiance on defense — like they did last month at rival Mary Persons, for example — the Red Devils overcome their collective shortcomings and dare to compete. When none of those elements is present, Friday night’s fright happens and time stands still while fans plead openly for the game to be over.
Cameron Edwards led the Red Devils with 12 points, while Jye Roberts added 11. The game was so lopsided that the fourth quarter was truncated to six minutes instead of the normal eight.
The Red Devils had trouble with tasks teams often take for granted. They tried to inbound the ball late in the first half, failed twice and called a timeout to avoid losing possession. And then, when the timeout was over, they still couldn't get it inbound.
The evening was such an exercise in frustration that when Monte Mangham fouled out with 1:23 left in the game, and the referee waited for a substitute, Amey was tempted to answer the Red Devils would play with four on the floor. Four against five would've at least given them a good excuse for the beating they endured.
The Red Devils will try to avenge a early season 20-point loss to Rutland when they visit the Hurricanes on Friday.