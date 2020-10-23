The Jackson Lady Devils' bid for a state title in volleyball continues Saturday after they defeated Beach High School Tuesday evening, 3-0, in the JHS gym.
But the Lady Devils' softball season ended in the first round of the state playoffs in Brooklet.
Volleyball
As a result of having won the Area 2-AAA Region crown, the Lady Devils are able to host the first two rounds of their state playoffs. Tuesday, they easily defeated the Beach Lady Bulldogs from Area 3-AAA in Savannah by scores of 25-10, 25-6, and 25-13. They are now 26-11 overall and 6-0 in region play.
Saturday they take on the Lady Musketeers of the Academy of Richmond County in Augusta. The Lady Musketeers finished in second place in Area 4-AAA behind Morgan County. They have an 8-2 region record and are 16-10 overall.
The Academy hosted Liberty County in the first round this week and dispatched them 3-0, by scores of 25-11, 25-7, and 25-9.
The winner of the game Saturday will take on the winner of the Sonoraville versus Oconee County game on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at a site to be determined.
Jackson remains the only Area 2-AAA team still in the state playoffs. Pike County fell by a score of 3-2 to Groves, while Upson-Lee lost, 3-1, to Windsor Forest, and Peach County was shut out by Savannah Arts, 3-0.
Softball
When you're the No. 4 team from your region, you set yourself up for a rough start to the playoffs, having to face the No. 1 team from another region. That was the case for the Lady Devils, who traveled to Brooklet, a small town about nine miles east of Statesboro in Bulloch County, to take on the Lady Yellow Jackets of SE Bulloch, who finished first in 3-AAA.
Jackson came ready to play and won the first game Tuesday by a score of 2-1. But the Lady Devils fell in the second game, 7-2, and on Wednesday, ended their season with a 3-1 loss.
The Lady Devils finished the season with an 11-5 record in 2-AAA, and an overall record of 14-15.
The other three teams representing 2-AAA had easier times with their 3-AAA opponents, outscoring them by a total of 87-0.
Crisp County defeated Windsor Forest by scores of 16-0 and 16-0. Pike County took care of Beach High by scores of 15-0 and 16-0, and Upson-Lee beat Liberty County by scores of 16-0 and 8-0. All three continue into the second round of the state softball playoffs.
