The Jackson Lady Devils will host Windsor Forest from Savannah for the first round of the state soccer playoffs on Tuesday, Apr. 20. The Lady Devils finished in 1st place in region 2-AAA, and the Lady Knights finished in 4th place in region 3-AAA.
If Jackson wins, they will host the second round playoff game on Apr. 26, taking on the winner of the first round game between Long County and Richmond Academy.
The Red Devils, meanwhile, travel to Savannah on Wednesday, Apr. 21 to take on Windsor Forest in their first round state playoff game. Jackson finished in 3rd place in 2-AAA, and the Knights finished in 2nd place in 3-AAA. The winner will take on the winner of the Thomson versus Pierce County match on Tuesday, Apr. 27 at a location to be determined.
Lady Devils 13
Lady Braves 0
Jackson kept its unbeaten streak alive with a 13-0 shutout of visiting non-region opponent Baldwin High School from Monticello on Apr. 13.
"My ladies played very well and executed pretty much every opportunity," said coach Clyde Newman. "Everyone who dressed with varsity played and had fun."
Lady Mustangs 2
Lady Devils 1
Jackson took a 12-0 mark (6-0 in the region) into their final regular season game against non-region foe Ola High School on senior night at home on Apr. 15. The only blemish on their season came against the Lady Mustangs, who came out on top in a hard fought match,
"The ladies played very well against a very talented Ola team with several club players," Newman said. "We created more chances than Ola, but to their credit, they capitalized on theirs with two phenomenal shots. It was a great match for us to play, despite the result, heading into the playoffs. Our girls absolutely never game up and fought the entire eighty minutes. I am very proud of their efforts, their play, and their character!"
Red Devils 4
Braves 1
Jackson got off to a good start in their first game back from spring break, said coach Michael Smith.
"We played well and as a team," he said. "It was good to get a good result and get some momentum back after spring break."
Mustangs 4
Red Devils 1
Jackson didn't fare as well against Ola, but Smith said it gave them a chance to prepare for the road ahead.
"Ola was a good team and a great challenge for us to be ready for the playoffs," Smith said.
The Red Devils finished the regular season with an 8-7 overall record, 5-2 in 2-AAA.
