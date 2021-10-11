The Jackson Lady Devils softball team secured 2nd place in the region 2-AAA playoffs after playing just one game and are hosting the Thomson Lady Bulldogs Wednesday in the first round of the state playoffs.
Jackson took on Crisp County on Friday in Cordele. Jackson and Crisp ended the regular season with identical 11-3 region records and the tiebreaker came down to how they did against region leader Pike County. Jackson lost two games during the season by a total of 5 runs, and Crisp lost to Pike by a total of 6 runs. That gave Jackson 2nd place going into the playoffs, and Crisp was in 3rd.
Crisp had their chance to move up in the playoffs, but Jackson held on for a 2-1 victory. With rain threatening to delay more games, the region voted to end the playoffs with Pike in 1st, Jackson 2nd, Crisp 3rd, and Upson-Lee 4th.
Thanks to their 2nd place finish, Jackson won the right to host the first round of the state playoffs. They take on the Lady Bulldogs of Thomson High School in McDuffie County on Wednesday, with games at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. If there is a need for a third game, it will be played on Thursday in Jackson. Thomson finished 3rd in region 4-AAA, with a region record of 7-4, and an overall record of 12-6.
The winner of the best 2-out-of-3 games will advance to the second round and play the winner of the Ringgold (6-AAA) versus Franklin (8-AAA) playoffs on Oct. 19-21.
