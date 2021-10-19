The Jackson Lady Devils host the first round of the state AAA volleyball tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The Lady Devils, who won their third consecutive area 2-AAA volleyball title last week, takes on Burke County, which finished in 4th place in area 4-AAA, which covers eastern Georgia from Morgan County to Richmond County at the Georgia/South Carolina state line. The first of the best of five matches began at 5:30 p.m. in the Jackson High gym.
