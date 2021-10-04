You are the owner of this article.
Lady Devils honor their softball seniors, finish 2nd in region

  • Updated
  • 0

The Jackson Lady Devils honored their two seniors after their game with Mary Persons on Sept. 28. Braelyn Mayfield was escorted by her mother Amber, and Yauncy Taylor by her mother, Tiffany, father, Cedric, and brothers Chanse and Chase, through an honor guard of bats raised by their fellow Lady Devils.

Jackson finished the regular season with a 16-6 record, 11-3 in region 2-AAA, with a tie-breaker with Crisp County giving them 2nd place in the region behind Pike County. The region tournament started Oct. 5, dependent on the weather.

Jackson defeated Mary Person on Sept. 28 by a 15-3 score.

The Lady Devils had a chance at tying Pike for 1st place in the region if they could have beaten the Lady Pirates on Sept. 29, but Jackson fell by a run, 3-2.

Jackson traveled to Thomaston to take on Upson-Lee on Sept. 30, coming away with an 8-5 victory.

The Lady Devils then traveled to Americus on Oct. 2 to take on Americus-Sumter in a double header. Jackson made short work of the winless Lady Panthers, winning the first game 15-0, and the second game, 16-0.

Meanwhile Pike traveled to Cordele to take on the Lady Cougars in one and a half games on Sept. 30. The half game was a continuation of a game that started on Sept. 7, but was halted in the third inning with a 3-3 score when rains came. Pike came out on top of the continuation of that game by a 6-5 score. The Lady Pirates also won the second game, with the 11-6 final aiding Jackson.

Both Jackson and Crisp ended the regular season with identical 11-3 region records, and coach Nicole Bailey said the tiebreaker came down to how they did against Pike.

“We lost to Pike by a combination of 5 runs, and Crisp lost to Pike by a combination of 6 runs,” Bailey said. Jackson won the tiebreaker and finished 2nd in the region, with Crisp finishing 3rd.

The region finished:

• Pike 13-1

• Jackson 11-3

• Crisp 11-3

• Upson-Lee 8-6

• Mary Persons 7-7

• Peach 3-7

• Central 2-11

• Americus-Sumter 0-14

The double elimination region tournament began Oct. 5 in Cordele. Jackson was scheduled to play the winner of the Crisp County vs. Peach County game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

But with the chance of rain each day through Thursday being 50% or higher, Bailey said it could make the tournament be jammed into one or two days.

“Because of the weather, we’ll know by noon each day if we’re going to be playing that day,” she said. “If not, we’ll push it back every day until we get it in. The state tournament starts next Wednesday, so we’ve got get the region tournament done by Saturday… Saturday we may play all day.”

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

