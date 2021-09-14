The Jackson Lady Devils are 5-7 on the volleyball court, having faced some tough non-region competition, but appear to be hitting their stride just in time for the area playdates, with two wins last week.
Jackson defeated Spalding County on Sept. 7 by a score of 3-0, and Stratford Academy on Sept. 9 by a 2-0 score. The Lady Devils host Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.
Coach Ashley Hall said both the varsity and junior varsity teams are playing well.
“Everybody’s healthy and playing,” she said. “Both teams are playing very well at this point and we’re excited.”
On Saturday, Sept. 18, they host the first Area Playdate for the teams in their area. Hall said the games this Saturday and next Saturday will determine the seeding for the area tournament.
“Everybody will start here at 10 a.m.,” Hall said. Everyone will either play three or four matches. Then next week on Sept. 25, we go to Upson-Lee to continue the matches. We’ll all end up playing seven matches. That determines the seeding for the area tournament Oct. 5-7.”
