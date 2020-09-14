The Jackson Lady Devils split a pair of region games last week, but weren't as lucky at the Lady Dog Invitational Tournament at Morgan County High School in Madison, winning one and losing three.
Jackson has a 5-8 record overall, but is 3-2 in region play. The Lady Devils traveled to Pike County for a region game Tuesday, and will head to Americus on Sept. 22 for another region contest against Americus-Sumter.
• Jackson 8
Upson-Lee 7
The Lady Devils traveled to Thomaston on Sept. 8 to take on the Upson-Lee Lady Knights. Jackson came out on top in a close game, 8-7.
• Crisp County 10
Jackson 2
The Lady Devils have lost only two 2-AAA games, but both have been against Crisp County. They fell in Cordele by the score of 703. On Sept. 10 Jackson hosted the Lady Cougars, but fell behind early and never caught up, losing 10-2.
• Jackson 4
Eastside 3
On Sept. 11-12, the Lady Devils took part in the Lady Dog Invitational Tournament in Madison. In their first round game, Jackson won a tough battle in the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk-off homerun by Chelsea Gotel.
• Banks Co. 8
Jackson 4
The Lady Devils lost to Banks Co. in the second round, 8-4.
• E. Jackson 7
Jackson 5
The Lady Devils lost a close game to E. Jackson in the third round, 7-5.
• Strong Rock 4
Jackson 0
Strong Rock held a 4-0 lead when the rains came and ended the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.