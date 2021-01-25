The Jackson Lady Devils exacted their revenge on the Lady Chargers of Central Macon on Jan. 22. On Dec. 8, Central handed the Lady Devils their first region loss, 40-37. Friday night Jackson evened up the series, defeating the Lady Chargers, 60-50.
In December the Lady Devils were awful, sinking just 9 of 20 free throw attempts, and just 3 of 29 three-point tries. In January, they reversed their stats, sinking 5 of 7 free throws and 9 three-pointers.
The Red Devils also had their fortunes reversed, but not in a good way. In December Jackson beat Central 43-42, but the Chargers were without some of their players who were still involved with the Central football team in the state playoffs. This time Central had all their players and exacted their own revenge on the Red Devils, 49-42.
Lady Devils 60
Lady Chargers 50
Kenyata Smith got the scoring started with a tre, giving Jackson an early 3-0 lead. Central tied the game up with their own three-pointer, but that would be as close as they would get for the rest of the game. The Lady Devils outscored the Lady Chargers for the rest of the first quarter, 9-5, to take a 12-8 lead.
Kayla Bolston and Jada Cummings hit back-to-back three-pointers at the start of the second period and Bolston added a pair on a fast break to up the lead to 20-8 with five minutes left in the first half. Central didn't give up and came back late in the period to score the final eight points and trim the lead at the half to 30-22.
The Lady Chargers outscored the Lady Devils 7-2 in the start of the third period to cut the lead to three, 32-29, with 5:49 left, but couldn't get any closer as Jackson's perimeter shooting kicked into high gear, with Smith and Cummings each hitting a pair of three-pointers and Cartagena adding one of her own. By the end of the third, Jackson was back up by 13, 49-36.
The Lady Devils built a 60-45 lead with two minutes left in the game, and the Jackson bench got into the action to get some much-needed experience as the home team cruised to a 10-point winning margin, 60-50.
Cartagena led the scoring with 19 points. Smith and Cummings each had 16 points. Cummings had 4 tre's, and Smith added 3 more. Bolston had 8 points, and Tashame Todd added a point to round out the scoring.
Chargers 49
Red Devils 42
Pardon the pun, but "the devil is in the details." To win in basketball you need to have both the ability to keep the other team from scoring, and the ability to score. Jackson has the first part down with a tenacious pressure defense, but their inability to convert take aways into points has been their downfall all season and led to their defeat at the hands of Central last Friday night.
The Red Devils were short a couple of players, and Coach Virgil Amey brought the Barlow brothers, Carlos and Marco, up from the JV squad to give them some needed playing time.
Jackson showed its lack of offensive firepower in the first quarter, scoring just one basket and going 2-6 at the free throw line. At the end of one, the Chargers led, 12-4.
The Red Devils got a couple of three-pointers in the second period from Jayden Smith and Jaden Roberts. Smith added two more points and Tarik White sank a bucket and at the half, Jackson had trimmed the lead back to six, 21-15.
The Red Devils increased their defensive pressure in the third period and staged a comeback, taking a 24-23 lead with 3:40 left in the quarter. They built a 29-25 lead with a minute left, but the Chargers came back to outscore Jackson 6-2 in less than 60 seconds to tie the game at the buzzer, 31-31.
All the effort the Red Devils had put into their defense in the third took its toll on their energy in the final period, and Central pulled away. The Chargers led by 10, 49-39, with less than 10 seconds left when Roberts drained his second tre of the game to cut the final lead to seven, 49-42.
Smith led the scoring with 14 points, including four three-pointers. Amari Stodghill had 7 points, Roberts had 6 points, and Caleb Head had 5 points. White and Cameron Edwards each had 4 points, and Carlos Barlow rounded out the scoring with 2 points.
With only region games on the schedule due to COVID-19 concerns, Jackson hosted Americus-Sumter on Tuesday. They are scheduled to travel to Fort Valley on Jan. 29 to take on Peach County, to Forsyth to face Mary Person on Feb. 2, will host Upson-Lee on Feb. 5, and will travel to Americus to take on Americus-Sumter for the final region game on Feb. 6.
