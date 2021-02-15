The Jackson soccer teams split their games against Eagle's Landing on Feb. 9, with the Lady Devils winning, 2-0, and the Red Devils lost, 3-0.
Their games against Luella on Feb. 11 were cancelled due to bad weather, and no games are scheduled this week. They will host Lamar County on Feb. 23.
Lady Devils 2
Lady Eagles 0
Jackson scored both its goals in the first half, then held off Eagle's Landing in the second half to win their first shutout of the season. Mallory Shurtz scored on a free kick, and Brionna Abercrombie scored on a nice cross pass by Jorgia Norsworthy.
Coach Clyde Newman was pleased with the effort his girls made, especially on defense.
"The defense played great, recording their first 'clean sheet' of the season," said Newman. "Mallory Carter is the leader of our defense. She is a three-year starter at center back. She works incredibly hard and everyone on team responds well to her."
Newman also gave credit to Beka Payne, who played keeper for the entire game.
For most of the second half, Jackson was down two starters, and Newman said his freshmen picked up the slack.
"We played a total of five different freshmen in the second half," he said. "At one point four were on the field at the same time, and three played the majority of the second half.
"Our upper classmen continue to do an awesome job of embracing our freshmen, helping them and encouraging them," added Newman. "If there is one thing I'm the most proud of this year, it's that we are working together as one team. I'm proud of the leadership and how the ladies have been flexible and stayed positive during a pretty difficult stretch of news impacting the players we are able to put on the field."
Eagles 3
Red Devils 0
Jackson went up against a very talented Eagles Landing team. Coach Michael Smith intentionally schedules games against good teams to give his Red Devils more experience against tough opponents.
"It was the first game back for one of our basketball players (Mason Mooney)," said Smith, "so we are still looking to put all the pieces together."
