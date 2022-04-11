The Jackson Lady Devils didn’t let being off for spring break dull their fire as they avenged an early season loss to non-region foe Lamar County with a 2-1 win on Apr. 8. The game served as a last warm-up for the Lady Devils as they host the Lady Bulldogs of Thomson County on Tuesday, Apr. 12, at 5:30 p.m. in the first round of the state playoffs. Thomson is the No. 4 seed from region 4-AAA.
“Lamar was a great match Friday night,” said Jackson Coach Clyde Newman. “I was a little concerned about playing on Friday during spring break and how both teams would respond. I thought it would either be a little or a lot sloppy, but I was wrong. It was a great soccer match. You could not tell either school was at the end of their break or that most of the girls probably hadn't touched a soccer ball in a week. It's a credit to the girls and their competitive nature and both schools.
“Lamar has a quality soccer program,” Newman continued. “We are fortunate to have a good relationship with them and that they are so close to us. We had played them earlier in the year and suffered our first loss back in mid February. The 1-2 result hurt our feelings, but made us a better soccer team. Friday we were able to flip the score with a 2-1 win. It was a good last match heading into the first round of the playoffs.”
