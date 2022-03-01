Coming off a 5-3 loss to Stratford Academy on Feb. 17, the Jackson Lady Devils got back on the winning track with victories over Jones County, 2-1, on Feb 23, and Americus-Sumter, 10-0 on Feb. 25.
Jackson 2
Jones Co. 1
The Lady Devils hosted the Lady Greyhounds on Feb. 23, and Jackson coach Clyde Newman said Jones County is a quality squad that came in with a 5-0 record.
“They are in the same 2-AAAAA region with Eagle’s Landing, Ola, Union Grove and Locust Grove,” he said. “I think Jones will be in the top three in that group, and if they finish in the top two, they’ll probably win the first round of the playoffs.
We did win 2-1,” Newman continued. “It was closer than we really wanted it to be. We were up 2-0 and were really hoping to go ahead and get a third goal, and it just never materialized. Then we gave up a goal, so it got really tight. But again, that’s part of the process and it also gets us ready for those tight matches that we’re going to have down the road. But still, I’m real proud of our girls for beating an undefeated team.”
Jackson 10
Americus-Sumter 0
The Lady Panthers came to town with just 11 players and no substitutes. They played the Lady Devils hard in the first half, trailing 7-0 at the buzzer, but had no energy left for the second period and Jackson scored three goals in five minutes to end the game by the mercy rule.
“We played well and everybody got to play,” Newman said. “It was 10-0, but that was really the result we were anticipating. It took us a little longer to get there than we hoped, but we got there nonetheless.”
Newman added that the zero Americus-Sumter had actually counts more than the 10 Jackson had.
“One of the tie breakers in our region and GHSA is goals allowed, so having the shut out tonight — regardless of what the score wound up being — the zero on the board was important,” he said. “The max goal differential is three goals, so a 3-0 win would have been as good on paper for tie-breaking reasons with the region as we can get, so we’ll take 10-0.”
Jackson travels to Thomaston to take on Upson-Lee on Mar. 1, then hosts First Presbyterian Day School (FPD) of Macon on Mar. 3. Newman said both games are important to them, even though FPD is a non-region contest.
“Upson-Lee has a quality program,” he said. “ I think they are on a grass field and we haven’t played on grass yet, so we’ll have a little bit different surface. But one of our best matches last year was up at Monroe Area when we played on grass and we had a good result. So I think the girls will do fine handling the ball.
“Then we play First Presbyterian Day School. Stratford and FPD are normally the two top schools in that single-A region,” Newman stated. “Stratford beat us last week, 5-3, and FPD beat us 3-2 last year. So we know we can play with them; it’s just a question of will we decide to play with them. We’ve got a lot of motivation to play since we lost to them last year. But we’ve seen them and know we can play with them, so I’m hoping that we’ll start a little quicker than we did against Stratford and maybe get a better result.”
On Mar. 8 the Lady Devils travel to Macon to take on Central in a region match, then on Mar. 11 they host Crisp County on Senior Night.
