The Jackson Lady Devils are ranked second in region 2-AAA in softball and played their first game in the region tournament in Cordele on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Devils played four make-up games last week thanks to rain outs. On Oct. 5 they lost to Mary Persons, 8-6. On Oct. 6 they beat Pike County, 8-7, and on Oct. 8 they won both ends of a double header with Central Macon by scores of 12-0 and 6-0.
The 2-AAA region standings at the end of the regular season are:
1. Crisp County: 13-0
2. Jackson: 11-3
3. Upson-Lee: 11-3 (Jackson won the tiebreaker by beating Upson-Lee twice.)
4. Pike County: 8-6
5. Mary Persons: 7-7
6. Central Macon: 4-10
7. Peach County: 2-12
8. Americus-Sumter: 0-14
In the double-elimination tournament, in the first round on Tuesday, Pike County took on Mary Persons, and Upson-Lee took on Central Macon.
In the second round Tuesday, Crisp County took on the winner of the Pike/Mary Persons game, while Jackson took on the winner of the Upson-Lee/Central Macon game.
The winners of the second round games will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the finals on Thursday, Oct. 15, with their opponent coming out of the losers’ bracket.
The top four teams in the playoffs will advance to the state AAA playoffs in Columbus on Oct. 30-31.
